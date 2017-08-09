Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 9th August full episode written update: Aditya tries to enter the venue without invitation

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 9th August full episode written update: The families meet Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar who guide them towards a clean toilet. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 9th August full episode written update: The families meet Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar who guide them towards a clean toilet.

Naksh gets ready and everybody praises him for looking handsome. Kartik adds his brooch on Naksh’s sherwani, even though Naksh tells him it’s not required. Kartik says that it’s his day today and Rajeshwari feels lucky to have such a son in law.

Keerti gets ready and everybody blesses her for looking beautiful. Naira comes down looking pretty but Dadi goes up to her and says that she has groomed herself better than Keerti, which is very narcissist of her. Naira says that Keerti is looking the way only according to her choice. Dadi replies in that case, she could’ve got ready in a subtle manner than her. Naira removes her necklace when Suvarna tries to stop her. Still Naira removes and Suvarna says that people claim that their daughter and daughter in law are equal but never mean it. Naira says that Dadi is right though, it’s Keerti’s day today and she should shine brighter than anybody else. Suvarna says that she forgot that she’s talking to somebody who’s more understanding with relationships. Suhasini looks at Naira’s neck and smiles. They leave without picking the engagement rings.

On the way, Naira tells Chachu to drive faster. Suvarna teases her for she wants to meet Kartik sooner. Kartik is also driving fast to which Kaveri says that he’s eager to meet Naira. Both the families hault to find a toilet and coincidentally meet each other. They can’t find a toilet in the village when Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar come. They guide them towards a hygienic toilet. They find a clean place and ask why didn’t the dhabavala know about this. Akshay and Bhumi tell them that they’ve newly constructed a toilet in their village. They’ve started this program to construct toilets without the government’s funding.

Suhasini welcomes Naksh’s family and Rajeshri is about to tell them about their short rendezvous but Kaveri stops her in the middle. They start off with tilak when Naira makes Kartik complete the ritual along with her. Suhasini is overwhelmed and in the end, Naira ties Keerti and Naksh’s hands together with flowers. Suhasini praises Naira for being so good as she’s their daughter in law. Bua Dadi rebukes her for taking all the credit even though Naira is their daughter. They are about to have a tiff when Kartik distracts Bua Dadi to go and meet Badi Dadi.

Suhasini asks if Kartik will come home tonight to which he says that it depends on the situation. Manish tells him to think about the needs of his family. Naira is doing everything alone but it’s impossible. Kartik nods in agreement and Suvarna is relieved that they didn’t fight again.

