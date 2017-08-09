Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8th August full episode written update: Naksh promises to take care of Keerti just like Kartik does for Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8th August full episode written update: A masked man enters Naira’s room but she’s able to hold him down and finally chase him away. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8th August full episode written update: A masked man enters Naira’s room but she’s able to hold him down and finally chase him away.

Naira shows the engagement ring to Suhasini and asks whose choice was it. Keerti tells her that Naira has selected both the rings. Suhasini praises her choice. Suhasini refuses to give Naira the responsibility of keeping the ring and tells her that she will keep it with herself. Manish asks her to speak to Kartik and asks him to come back. She assures them that she will take care of everything. She misses Kartik. Meanwhile, Kartik helps the Singhanias with all the wedding preparations. Rageshwari tells him that they are grateful that they have got such a responsible son-in-law. She asks him to go and meet Naira. He decides to put aside his ego and gets excited to meet her. Naitik calls him for some work.

Keerti sees a gift on her bed and gets surprised to see Naira’s note on it. She messages Naksh that she is lucky to have a sister-in-law like her. Naksh gets happy to read that. Yash gets surprised to see a smile on his face and asks him who is he chatting with. He tells him that Keerti is a very nice girl and he genuinely wants to see her happy. He replies to her message and asks her to not take any kind of stress for tomorrow’s ceremony. She gets reminded of Aditya’s words and gets upset.

Naira misses Kartik. A masked man secretly enters her room. She arranges all her jewelry. He attacks her with a knife. She puts a blanket on him and holds him. She calls everyone. He manages to run away. Suhasini and everyone else enter her room. Keerti gets scared and asks Naira if it could be Aditya’s work. Naira asks her not to worry. They decide to beef up their security. Naira gets amused that the thief came with a toy knife. Kartik returns to Singhania house and regrets his decision of going to Naira’s room with a mask on his face. He gets amazed to see her bravery.

Everyone gives a surprise to Naksh. Kartik asks him not to worry. Bua Dadi says that this is his first marriage so his anxiety is understandable but the girl is experienced. Kartik gets upset and asks her to atleast try to accept Keerti. Naksh tells Kartik that was the last time when he had to defend Keerti. He promises him that he will always stay on her side, like Karthik does for Naira. He assures him that he will always take care of her. Naira gets ready for the engagement and misses Karthik.

