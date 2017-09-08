Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8 September full episode written update: Naira is sent to her parent’s house by Suhasini

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8th September full episode written update: Kartik alleges that Naira lied about the snake. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 8th September full episode written update: Kartik alleges that Naira lied about the snake.

Naira is bitten by the snake and she cries loudly. Kartik runs towards her and she faints in his arms. Kartik tells them that a snake has entered the house. The servants check for the snake in the house. Dadi tells Kartik to wake her up and Suvarna throws water on her. She wakes up and checks to see that the snake hadn’t bit her. Kartik thinks that she faked the drama to get his attention so that he can be distracted from their fight.

He starts shouting at her for creating a scene in front of everybody to manipulate him. He cannot trust her words anymore and blurts out the real issue. He shouts out saying that he can never believe that his mother had a disorder. This shocks everybody else and Kartik having realised that, walks out.

Rajshri and Kaveri talk about Naira and Kartik having a fabulous relationship with their individual identities intact. They want Naira to have the perfect teej ceremony tomorrow and plan to call her home that night itself.

Manish starts scolding Naira for telling Kartik about the prescriptions. Either she did this to go against his will or she wanted to create distance between Kartik and him. Suvarna says that she cannot even think of something like this. Akhilesh and Manish go check if he is planning to harm himself. Suhasini threatens Naira by saying that she had ruined her relationship with Naira. She ruined the maun vrat, which will affect Keerti and even the teej ceremony tomorrow. Suvarna consoles Naira when a servant points at the snake leaving the house.

Naira and Kartik are saddened with this turn of events while Manish tells Keerti that her mother really was suffering from a disorder. He didn’t want them to hate their mother. She asks how could he endure their hatred and he says that Suvarna was there to help him. Naira comes begging to them, to listen to her story. She starts off, but Naksh comes in with their teej baskets. She signals him that they’re still on their maun vrat. They signal to each other and convey that Naira will come with Kartik to see them later. Naksh leaves and spots some tension in Keerti’s face but ignores it.

Suhasini tells Naira to take Keerti’s shagun back to her house. She wants her to go to her place till she can find a solution for the problem. Manish and Akhilesh will bring Kartik back. Naira is about to enter her house when Kartik stands with her and enters with her.

