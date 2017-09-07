Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7 September full episode written update: Naira faces the snake when she trips on a toy car

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7 September full episode written update: Naira and Kartik have an argument. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 7 September full episode written update: Naira and Kartik have an argument.

Naira runs after Kartik towards their room. He starts breaking and throwing things around in anger, and stops at his mom’s picture. He takes it and keeps it close to his heart. Naira takes out the prescription and wants Kartik to read it. He takes it and reads while Naira tells him that she didn’t know how to tell him when his father kept it a secret. He shouts that his mother was not a maniac. This was all a plot to portray that his mother was a maniac and justify their decisions. Naira stops him from using that word. Kartik says that if she loves him so much then why does she always defend her father and Suvarna. The alarm goes off which means that they will have to remain silent thereafter. Kartik walks out of the room and finds Manish and Suvarna in the hall laughing. He comes out and starts breaking the coconuts one by one, to take out his anger.

Karishma shares that she’s worried about Naira at the Goenka house. She thinks that Dadi must be dealing with her very strictly. Naira sends a sorry note to Kartik but he burns it down. Dadi makes everybody sit down on the carpet for a pooja and keeps their phone away. Naira and Kartik are consumed with the thoughts of what they went through.

A snake enters their house and Luv Kush see it, but don’t know how to alarm the others. They try every trick to inform the family but they are rebuked and asked to not disturb the pooja. They even write it down on a chit and give it to Kartik, but he tears it off without even reading.

The snake keeps crawling around everybody but nobody notices. Kartik and Naira go to Luv and Kush for they look tensed. They keep hinting about the snake and Naira thinks they’re hungry so she gets something to eat. She sees the snake herself when she trips over a toy.

