Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6th July full episode written update: Dadi decides to get Keerti married soon

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6th July full episode written update: Rishi is stunned but understands that Naira and Kartik are goofing around so he does it.

The mehndi ceremony starts and Kartik picks up a cone, but Naira signals him not to. He goes to Rishi and tells him to calm down for nothing great really happened. Naira goes to Dadi and convinces her to put mehndi on her hands. Kartik asks Rishi to put mehndi on his hands. Rishi is stunned but understands that Naira and Kartik are goofing around so he does it. Kartik goes with the kids to play with them. Naira sits down to eat with everybody when Bua Dadi offers to help her eat. Dadi tells her to relax as she will do that. Bua Dadi spots Keerti’s wounds and starts lecturing on her to remain hopeful for a better life ahead. Dadi gets really annoyed and asks her not to talk about this. But Bua Dadi feels that she was only consoling her. Dadi declares that she won’t compromise for Keerti’s destiny and says that she will get her married soon enough. Naira is trying to stop Dadi from saying something which will hurt Keerti. Keerti finally starts feeling guilty and says it out loud that she feels so disheartened because of being the centre of such negativity. Keerti goes outside when Bua Dadi proceeds to go after her but Dadi stops her. She says that Bua Dadi has already spoiled the day.

Naitik comes to know about what happened when Devyani and Bhabhi Maa explain how Bua Dadi spoiled everything today. Nobody would want to hear such things about their sister or daughter. Bua Dadi gets angry when they blame her and goes inside. Naira apologizes to Dadi and tries to tell her that such decisions cannot be taken in haste. Dadi sends her to stay alone. Suhana says that Dadi might understand that she cannot take such decisions like this. Suhana tells Naira to not share this with Kartik or anybody else. But Dadi is pretty stubborn about fulfilling her challenge.

Kartik complains to Naira that she doesn’t love her enough for his mehndi’s colour isn’t that dark. Naira changes the topic and Kartik instead consoles her. They start fighting with the pillow.

