Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6 September full episode written update: Kartik hears the truth about his mother

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6 September full episode written update: Naira is asked to keep quiet about Kartik’s mother. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 6 September full episode written update: Naira is asked to keep quiet about Kartik’s mother.

Naira makes Kartik understand that he did the right thing by dancing with Surekha, and that even her mother would’ve wanted the same. Surekha is extremely overwhelmed with the experience of dancing with Kartik.

Naira wants to enjoy the last ten minutes fully when the policemen take away their music system. Naira brings in headphones for everybody to dance along.

Naira wants Kartik to know about his mother in the best manner. So she wants to wait for it to tell him. Naitik and Rajshri are nostalgic about Akshara and decide to celebrate Naira’s teej in the best possible manner. Bhabhi Maa gets a call from Suhasini asking if Keerti will keep the fast on Teej. Bhabhi Maa tells Suhasini to forget about what happened yesterday. They decide to hold both Naira and Keerti’s Teej tomorrow.

Manisha and Kartik come to the hall with their neck bandaged around. Keerti teases for having too much attachment and having the same problem together. She clicks a picture when Dadi comes in with a news. She orders them to keep a maun vrat today, but everybody starts defending the idea. Suhasini forces it on them and tells them to keep silent when the alarm goes off. Naksh tells his family about the maun vrat when they feel ecstatic that they don’t have to keep it. Suhasini calls them and they think that she must be ordering to keep the vrat along with them. Naksh picks up the phone and she tells him that their thali is left behind and she has sent it with the driver.

The Goenkas start preparing and setting up everything for the functions. Kartik, in the meanwhile, tells Naira that he’ll call her with a clapping sound when they start the maun vrat. Naira asks Suvarna if she decided something about Kartik’s mother’s prescriptions. She tells her to delay this as this is Manish’s decision and this ain’t the right time to talk about this. Naira gets to know that Kartik has heard their conversation.

