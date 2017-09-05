Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5th September full episode written update: Kartik dances with Suvarna for Keerti and Naksh

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5th September full episode written update: Naira is paired with Manish while Kartik is paired with Suvarna as dancing partners. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5th September full episode written update: Naira is paired with Manish while Kartik is paired with Suvarna as dancing partners.

Alka Yagnik sings a final song for their family and leaves. Ankur and his friends are disappointed with Alka singing at their function since they couldn’t get a chance to spoil everything.

Naira and Kartik start off with their next programme. Kartik makes everybody swear on Keerti and Naksh that everybody will have to dance with their secret partners and not give up. Everybody starts practicing for their performance and the programme starts soon. The first performance begins while everybody keeps cheering for them. Kartik wishes Naira was his dance partner. Keerti is paired with Bua Dadi while Naksh is paired with Suhasini. Suhasini feels reluctant but finally agrees to dance with him.

Ankur flies a drone inside to hurt Kartik. They try to drop a chandelier on Kartik but Naira pulls him while dancing and he is saved. Ankur sneakily brings out his drone. All of them get worried but are relieved to know that Kartik is fine. They move on with the programmes.

Naira is paired with Manish while Kartik is paired with Suvarna. Kartik walks towards Naira but Keerti stops him. She reminds him of his own promise and that this will spoil her function. He goes back to stand with Suvarna. Manish also thinks that Suvarna will finally get a chance to fulfil her motherly desires. Naira thanks Manish if he’s done this arrangement for this is the best thing ever. Naira and Manish start dancing while Suvarna pulls Kartik to dance with her. He does try his best to do it for Keerti and Naksh. Naira and Manish stop in the middle because of his back. Kartik is making Suvarna twirl and holds her when she trips. He walks out when the music stops.

