Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5th July full episode written update: Keerti empathises with Rishi to help him ease his pain

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5th July full episode written update: Bua Dadi forces Keerti to wear bangles and Dadi feels disappointed. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 5th July full episode written update: Bua Dadi forces Keerti to wear bangles and Dadi feels disappointed.

Dadi welcomes Naira’s parents at their place for saavan milni. Dadi is acting the same with them, while taunting and making them feel awkward. Gayu apologises from Dadi for her mistake and she accepts her apology. Everybody attaches mor pankh to their attire.

Naira and Kartik are teasing each other when Naira requests him to not get mehndi on his hands. But Kartik refuses to agree to that. Dadi brings bangles and mehndi but Naira’s Dadi objects to them. Naira is really happy to see those colourful bangles and Dadi passes a smile. They start with the celebration and mehndi ceremony. Naira and Keerti dance along with everybody. Suhana so waiting for her parcel when she sees a delivery boy at the door. She is about to go get the parcel when Naira pulls her to dance together. The maid gets the parcel and brings it in when it falls from her hands. Suhana is troubled when Dadi says that its her parcel and it should be kept in her room. Suhana realises that its not her parcel so she is relieved.

Bhua Dadi forces Keerti to wear bangles and Dadi feels disappointed. Naira suggests to wear the lak and mirror bangles together which will work out as a great idea. Keerti empathises with Rishi to make him talk about the pain he’s feeling, just like her. He shares how hai marriage for sabotaged and he’s still nostalgic. He says that he feels alone but Keerti says that he can take other’s hands and get out of it. She offers to help whenever required for she feels the same and knows that family and friends can help them throughout.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd