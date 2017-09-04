Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4th September full episode written update: Alka Yagnik gives a tribute to Akshara at the sangeet

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4th September full episode written update: Alka Yagnik turns out to be Akshara’s best friend and this is why she was ready to come for the function. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4th September full episode written update: Alka Yagnik turns out to be Akshara’s best friend and this is why she was ready to come for the function.

Naira comes out and Kartik stands in awe. He ties her bracelet and gestures her to come outside. Naitik is talking to somebody who’s getting delayed to reach the venue. Manish and Akhilesh ask him to start the function. Naira and Kartik come and everybody praises Naira for looking beautiful. Suhasini is in agony after hearing everybody talking about Naira. Naitik tells Naira that the person is going to take some time. Naira worries that her surprise for Naksh will get spoiled.

Naksh wants all of them to wait for the function to start. He goes and brings Bua Dadi inside. He apologises to Keerti for calling her without discussing. He says that Bua Dadi must’ve forgiven him a million times so he wanted to forgive her too. He couldn’t let her attend the function.

Keerti goes and takes blessings from Bua Dadi and apologises to her for bearing with all the embarrassment. Bua Dadi calls her a gem and says she couldn’t understand her before. Keerti says that she’s elder to her and she should not say anything like this. Suhasini welcomes her inside and wants them to forget all about the issue.

Akhilesh wants to start off but Naira and Kartik stop him. They tell them that they had planned a surprise for Akshara with a special guest, and in the meanwhile the lights get dim. Alka Yagnik comes on stage to sing a song. She sings a tribute for Akshara while everybody enjoys the screening. Naksh, Naira and Kartik are extremely nostalgic throughout the performance. Ankur and his friends are waiting to spoil their function.

Alka turns out to be Akshara’s best friend and this is why she was ready to come for the function. Suhasini wants Alka to sing a song for the couple to dance on. She sings and Keerti dances with Naksh. Everybody enjoys the performance while Kartik and Naira dance along. Alka wants to sing a song for Naira too and this is when Surekha ticks Suhasini for the attention that Naira gets.

Kartik gives the credit to Naira and she defends it by saying that he just loves her a lot. Alka says that both the couples love each other a lot but express in their own way.

