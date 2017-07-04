Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4th July full episode Written Update: Keerti and Kartik plan ‘saavan milni’ for Naira at their home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4th July full episode Written Update: Naira gets a call from her Gayu saying that they won’t be able to hold a ‘saavan milni’. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 4th July full episode Written Update: Naira gets a call from her Gayu saying that they won’t be able to hold a ‘saavan milni’.

Naira is trying to make her aunty understand that they cannot force Keerti to get married without her permission. The woman is ranting about how their divorced daughter will have a hard time finding somebody else and this is the most perfect opportunity for her. Dadi intervenes and says that Naira is right. They cannot get Keerti married without her will again. Keerti will be able to find a match whenever she wants to. She rebukes her for bringing up this topic again but they don’t want Arjun as their son in law. Keerti comes and hugs Dadi tightly for taking her side and bearing all that. Dadi says that she’s only scared about what the society says but that would never mean that she doesn’t love her children.

Naira gets a call from her Gayu saying that they won’t be able to hold a saavan milni since they have to get the ceilings repaired. Naira is disheartened when Kartik enters.

Keerti requests Dadi to organize saavan milni at their place for Naira’s sake. Dadi agrees and Kartik conveys this to Naira. Naira is overwhelmed with this surprise and thanks them.

Kartik is pestering Naira to do something special for him before her saavan milni. Naira puts up a small dance for him the next morning to please him. In return, Kartik asks Naira that she can dare him to do anything. Naira dares him to apply mehndi for her and Kartik readily agrees.

Suvarna gets a call from her brother who tells her everything about her son. He shares that her son has grown older but he couldn’t keep away from sharing such details with her since she is doing such a hardship by keeping her son away. He says that his son has grown up with royal looks and a pretty face. He wants to let her know that he’ll be sending his parcel at the same address and she can collect the same. Naira is standing behind her and she spots her shadow. Naira is apologetic for disturbing her but she just wanted to take some hairpins. Naira also says that she should call her brother home if she’s missing him so much or go and meet him.

