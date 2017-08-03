Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3rd August full episode written update: Naira plans to talk to Kartik about his engagement ring found in the garden

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3rd August full episode written update: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3rd August full episode written update:

Kartik and Naira welcome Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) in their house along with Sejal (Anushka Sharma). They explain the story behind how Harry met Sejal. They are thrilled to see the Eiffel Tower in the Parisian theme. Sejal gets a call when Kartik tells Harry that he’s unable to find his engagement ring. He begs her to help him find it. Kartik deliberately puts her hand in a pot so that he can take her engagement ring, as per Harry’s plan. Harry fears now if Naira will react the same way Sejal reacted, in a chaotic manner. Kartik starts getting anxious about how will Naira react now. Naira is crying about her ring when Sejal meets her. Sejal advises her to share it honestly with Kartik. She tells Kartik that she’s lost her ring. Kartik poses to keep her ring back in the almirah so that both of them will get the scolding.

Naitik has printed Naira’s names on their cards. Bhabhi Ma and Naksh fear If this will be fine with Suhasini. Naitik says that they will have to comply with this. Bua Ma is happy that their card is better than the Goenkas. The rest of them ask her to keep it low as there is no competition. Sejal suspects that something’s wrong if Kartik hasn’t reacted as expected. They expect to find out soon enough. Suhasini tells Manish to invite Harry and Sejal without a card for now. They excuse themselves as they have a movie coming and will be busy. All of them dance on a number from Harry met Sejal. Suhasini plans to go watch their movie as soon as it releases. Naira is worried about her ring while Kartik asks her to not think about this anymore. Naira finds Kartik’s ring with a maid who tells her that it was in the garden. Naira now knows the whole story and plans to talk to Kartik.

