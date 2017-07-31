Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 31st July full episode written update: Kartik tells Naksh to take good care of his sister

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 31st July full episode written update: Naksh just feels anxious all the time. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 31st July full episode written update: Naksh just feels anxious all the time.

Manish and his brother talk to Suhasini about how Naira came and attended the ceremony even though she was told not to. Suhasini says that she has already committed a mistake. She cannot commit another mistake by scolding her at her daughter’s in law’s house. Naira is about to come and listen to what they’re talking but somebody distracts her.

Manish gives a lot of gifts to Naitik and his family. Naitik says that all this wasn’t needed. Manish says that they’ve given their daughter in their house but they’ll take care next time. The ceremony starts and Kartik puts Keerti on video call to let her witness the ceremony. Dadi and Bua Ma keep having a tiff with each other. They call Naira to sit with either of them, in means to compete with each other. Naira rather sits in the middle while facing them.

Manish starts to clean Naksh’s feet but Naksh and Naitik disagree for this ritual. Instead Kartik offers to complete the ritual. Kartik talks to Naksh and says he should take good care of Keerti. He explains how Keerti has suffered so much and he wouldn’t be able to see her in trouble again. He repeats the same dialogue as Naksh on Kartik’s tilak ceremony. Naksh just feels anxious all the time. Suhasini is about to start the ceremony when Keerti cuts the call. She tells Suvarna and Surekha that brides aren’t supposed to watch that, and they tease her.

All of them start the ceremony and start dancing on songs as celebration. Kartik follows Naira to her room, in attempt to tease her. He takes the excuse of keeping a coin in the room. They start teasing each other like always.

