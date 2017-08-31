Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 31 August full episode written update: Naira plans for sangeet and gives the credit to Keerti

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 31 August full episode written update: Naira helps Keerti with the theme of the sangeet. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 31 August full episode written update: Naira helps Keerti with the theme of the sangeet.

Kartik asks Naira as to why didn’t she tell him about the papers that she has hidden. Naira gets scared but then Kartik adds that she should’ve told her about the forms of the academy to submit. Naira gets a little relieved to know he doesn’t know the truth.

Some guys are playing loud music outside their house when Kartik and Akhilesh leave to check. The group of boys refuse to stop the music and say that they’re here to check out the girls in the family. Kartik gets offended and takes out a wire from the car which stops the music. He warns Ankur that next time, he’d do this to their faces. Ankur’s ego is hurt and so he plans to ruin their sangeet the next day.

Naksh defends Keerti when his family worries about why hasn’t she decided on the theme. They keep teasing him and so he leaves the room. Keerti comes crying to Naira asking for help as she hasn’t been able to decide anything for sangeet. Dadi asks her to not be weak always and act bravely. Keerti is tensed about her function and begs Naira to help. Naira agrees and tells her that she won’t let anything go wrong with her wedding. Dadi gets furious at Naira so Naira follows her to the room. She tells Dadi that she won’t be able to follow her order as she cares about her nanad more than her impression.

She tells Keerti that this is her work and only she will do it. She comforts her and says that she will help her and Kartik agrees to help too. Kartik and Naira help Keerti in deciding everything. Naira is bingeing on desserts for she’s stressed about the theme and songs for the sangeet. She decides about the theme and calls everybody on video chat. She tells them the theme and makes everybody applaud for Keerti and brings all the credit to her. Dadi is in rage at Naira for being praised at.

Naira goes to Dadi later on and apologises but says that she only said the truth. Dadi ignores her apology and asks her to make Keerti look the best tomorrow. Keerti thanks Naira for creating these special moments for her to remember and Kartik is unable to find his chit and Manish finds it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd