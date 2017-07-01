Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30th June full episode written update: Naira convinces Keerti to come for the party

Naira convinces Dadi to take Keerti out for a party so that she gets distracted. Dadi is reluctant at first, but finally understands her viewpoint. Naira convinces Dadi to take Keerti out for a party so that she gets distracted. Dadi is reluctant at first, but finally understands her viewpoint.

Naira convinces Dadi to take Keerti out for a party so that she gets distracted. Dadi is reluctant at first, but finally understands her viewpoint. Naira makes Keerti wear something extraordinary and uplifts her confidence. She talks to Kartik and tells her that Keerti will also accompany them so that her mind is off other things. Naira hurriedly tries to get ready but is unable to decide. Her mother in law comes in to help her and says that Kartik won’t be able to take his eyes off her. Even Keerti comes in and says the same.

Kartik praises Keerti and is stunned to look at Naira. He actually gets hit with a pole when he walks towards her, in awe. Naira and Keerti are waiting for Kartik to change. He comes and takes their hands, and proceed to enter the party. They are stopped by the guards though, saying that only couples are allowed in the party. Kartik and Naira complain about it as this isn’t any club as such rules don’t apply to a private party. But the guards have been instructed to execute this rule.

Dadi talks to Manish about her anxiety which is making her feel that Keerti might feel hurt by some thing or the other. Manish consoles her and says that Kartik and Naira will take care of her. Kartik tells the guards to inform the host that his guests have left. Keerti convinces Kartik and Naira to stay at the party and not insult their friends. She says that whatever the guard said, she is unaffected by that. She wants them to enjoy in the party and she’ll head back home.

