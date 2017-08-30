Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30 August full episode written update: Naira finds medical papers about Soumya

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30 August full episode written update: Naira finds the medical documents. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 30 August full episode written update: Naira finds the medical documents.

Naira denies to plan the sangeet as she wants Keerti to do it. Everybody starts pressurising her into taking up the responsibility as she has done before. She gives in and says that she will plan and let them know. Surekha tells Suhasini that even though Naira said no, everybody still wants her to organise sangeet. Naitik and Naksh go back home with everybody else and tell the kids about what happened. Karishma talks about the gap between a daughter and daughter in law in Goenkas house. Even the thing about Naira saying no to responsibilities might have something to do with the same gap.

Dadi asks Naira about why did she not listen to her and did the same thing she said no to. Naira says that she saw how everybody was pressuring her and if she hadn’t said yes, then they wouldn’t have proceeded with the issue at hand. She comforts Dadi by saying that she will make sure that everything will be planned according to Keerti’s choice and interests. She changes the topic when Keerti comes and asks for the store keys. Keerti calls Naira to help her decide something but Naira politely disagrees and says that she has some other work. Dadi tells Keerti to decide on her own till then.

Naira is opening Kartik’s mother’s almirah when Kartik comes to help her. They open the almirah and Kartik starts talking about how his mother was so keen about wearing sarees and bangles. He starts reminiscing about everything that’s kept there. Naira comforts him and says that she can easily understand his pain. He tells her to wear one of her sarees and gives one to Keerti. She readily agrees and he asks why did she say no to taking up sangeet’s responsibility. She says that she had loads of other chores to help Dadi and he should help Keerti in deciding the theme and songs.

He leaves and Naira starts looking for a few things in the drawer when she comes across a medical report saying that Soumya Goenka had a mental disorder. She wants to know more about it and so she goes to Dadi. She asks if Ma was unwell but Dadi orders her to ignore this and not talk to anybody else. Naira is in a dilemma when Suvarna asks her not to discuss anything with Kartik. She says that this should be coming from his father and only after the wedding.

She doesn’t want anything to go wrong with Keerti’s wedding. Naira doubts if this will help resolve the gap between Manish and Kartik but Suvarna says that this could further spoil the situation. Suvarna tells Manish that Naira has found the papers. Manish says that he has been hiding this until now because he cannot hurt his children. Suvarna says that Naira won’t divulge this until the wedding but after the wedding, she will bring it up. The truth has to come out one day but Manish says that he cannot ever let this happen even if his children hate him for this.

