Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2nd August full episode written update: Naira decides to help Dadi in the pre-wedding rituals

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2nd August full episode written update Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2nd August full episode written update

Karthik notices a change in Naira’s behaviour and asks her what’s the matter. She tells him about Dadi’s demand. He decides to talk to Dadi. She stops him and assures him that she will handle the situation herself. Naitik scolds Bua Dadi for unnecessarily creating problems for them. Bua Dadi tells him that she made Suhasini do that ritual for Naksh and Keerti’s happiness. He asks her not to lie. She gets infuriated by his accusation and leaves. Mishti tells them that Bua Dadi wasn’t lying. She says she had heard her speaking to someone on the phone about this ritual.Naitik feels bad and says she should still not have forced them to do it. Rageshwari says she is just happy that, like Akshara, Naira too has started taking up her family’s responsibilities.

Suhasini tells Karthik that he and Naira will have to buy the engagement rings for Naksh and Keerti. He takes up the responsibilty happily. He gets shocked not to find his engagement ring on his hand and starts looking for it everywhere. Luv and Kush ask Keerti to upload all the pictures on social media. She refuses. Naira uploads them from Keerti’s account and asks her to not be scared of the society. Keerti thanks Naira for always supporting her. Gayu and Mishti show all the pictures to Naksh and ask him to change his status on social media. He refuses to do anything. Gayu puts a romantic status on his behalf.

Kaveri tells her family that their neighbour’s son refused to marry the girl on the engagement day. Deviyani says he should not have agreed to marry her at the first place if he was not sure but breaking the engagement is not right. Gayu says it’s good that he broke up with her because if he would have taken the decision after marriage, then it would have been worse. Naksh gets scared hearing all this. Aditya sees all the pictures on social media and smirks.

Naira gets angry to see her bedroom’s condition and asks Karthik what is he looking for. He tells her that he is looking for his pendrive. Naira tells him that she will help him find it. Karthik asks God to help him find the ring before Naira gets it. Naksh gets worried thinking about his future. By mistake he kicks the flower pot Keerti had gifted him. Naitik asks him to come inside. Naksh goes and gives him a tight hug. Naitik tells him that it’s normal to feel anxious before marriage. He tells him that marriage is a huge responsibilty and if he will work on it then their relationship might turn out to be successful. Naksh feels better after talking to him and decides to consider it an arranged marriage and work on it.

Manish brings wedding invitation cards. Suhasini tells them that she will stay awake the entire night and pray to God. Naira says she will accompany her. Suhasini tells her that she doesn’t want her to sit in the puja as this is an extremely important task and she cannot afford any mistakes in it. Naira reminds her that doctor has asked her not to stay awake till late night and insists to do the puja. Suhasini agrees to let her do it. Naira thanks her for trusting her. Suhasini asks Akhilesh and Manish to lit the entire house.

Naira asks Karthik if he is looking for something. He asks God to help him. Karthik and Naira suprise everyone by decorating the house in Paris theme. Harry (Shah Rukh Khan) pays them a surprise

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd