Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29th August full episode written update: Suhasini says let Keerti make her own place

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29th August full episode written update: Manish comes back from the hospital and Suvarna tells everybody that he’s got internal swelling. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 29th August full episode written update: Manish comes back from the hospital and Suvarna tells everybody that he’s got internal swelling.

Naira sees Keerti standing in bewilderment and asks what’s wrong. She shares that she saw Aditya and Keerti and that he met her. They go back to where the families are taking pictures together. Naira tells them that Aditya was here and both of them saw him. She tells them that Aditya apologised to Keerti and Manish asks her to tell them what happened.

Naksh says that they should inform the police and even Kartik agrees. Akhilesh says that they have to be careful and take care of Keerti and not involve the police in this matter as the issue will unnecessarily get escalated. Naitik and his family take leave while Naira worries that this can’t be a coincidence, and maybe Aditya wants something else. Kartik takes Naira along to leave and Aditya is shown standing at a distance observing this.

Suhasini is praying to God while Naira goes up to her to not worry. Dadi says that she shouldn’t have told this in front of everybody and told this after coming back home. Suhasini says that what if her family or Naksh get annoyed with Keerti’s past continuing to interfere in all the occasions. Naira says that her family is not at all like this and they’d rather take care of Keerti. Suhasini still insists that this could have gone wrong.

Manish comes back from the hospital and Suvarna tells everybody that he’s got internal swelling. He’s prescribed bed rest and Kartik goes to help him sit. He apologizes to him and Manish says that its best that his son is fine. Keerti receives a bouquet from Naira’s family saying that she shouldn’t worry about a thing and ignore these petty issues. Keerti thanks Naira for being such a lovely person and for her family too. Even Manish agrees with the same while Surekha tells Suhasini that she feels jealous from Naira.

Everybody just praises Naira for every thing while ignoring everything else. Naira’a family comes to surprise Keerti and even ask about Manish’s health. Rajshri talks to Keerti and asks what is she wearing for sangeet. Keerti shows her outift and even Naksh praises it. Keerti thanks Naira for helping her select this and then everybody starts praising Naira for multiple things. Suhasini and Surekha keep cringing every time somebody mentions Naira. Surekha manipulates Suhasini and says that if this keeps going on then how will Keerti make her place. Suhasini calls Naira aside to talk to her. She tells her to listen to her carefully. She says that Naira should only focus on Kartik and her household and let Keerti manage her in-laws

Everybody is discussing songs for the sangeet when Naira comes and starts asking her to decide the whole playlist. Naira says that she will only attend the function as a guest and Naksh-Keerti will have to decide the whole thing.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd