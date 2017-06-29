Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28th June full episode Written Update: Dadi wants to go back to haveli leaving everyone shocked

Naitik says I was not interested, but if Gayu likes the pic, we will take matter ahead. Naitik says I was not interested, but if Gayu likes the pic, we will take matter ahead.

The episode starts with Dadi asking Manish to not fall weak, he has to see Suwarna as well. Naira gets Suwarna. They sit in the puja. Kartik also sits with them. Suwarna cries. They all pray in the puja. Suwarna says why is Lord punishing Manish, give him his son, don’t do this injustice. Pandit asks Naira to give prasad to everyone. Naira distributes the prasad. Dadi says Surekha and she will manage she tells Suwarna to go to temple and get puja done. Naira says she will come along, why will you go alone. Suwarna says let it be, she will go alone. Naira says she can’t go alone in this state. They leave. Suwarna gets pandit’s call. Pandit asks if she was coming, puja’s preparations are done, and to come soon. She says she was coming. He asks is she coming alone. She says yes, like always.

They reach the temple. Suwarna says you prepare puja plate, I will do charity. Naira says I will do that. Suwarna says do what I told you, sorry. Naira says no, you did not tell anything that you have to say sorry, go I will see here. Suwarna sits in the puja and prays. She cries and says give my son a long life and every happiness. Naira looks on. Suwarna sees Naira and worries. Naira says this puja, I have seen in Rishikesh, its for children’s well being, for one who is alive, for whom are you doing this puja. Naira says I understood, its for Kartik. Suwarna says yes, I m doing this for Kartik. Naira says you did not leave worrying for Kartik even today, you are mum in true sense, you have forgotten sorrow and gave importance to family, you are really nice. Suwarna says don’t make me so good. Naira hugs her and says you are really good, sorry, complete the puja, I will sit silently. Suwarna thanks Naira for saving her again, else her truth would have come out, just let this secret be hidden.

Naitik says I was not interested, but if Gayu likes the pic, we will take matter ahead. Bau ji says I think Gayu will like this guy. Naksh says I will try my best to convince Gayu, we should not miss this guy. Gayu hears them and shouts what will happen, who is this guy, is he any prince or Lord, I thought you are supporting me, what shall I fight with others if family is not listening to me, what’s wrong if I want to live my life on my terms and conditions. Naksh says wrong happened, you did not think and scolded us, you think we have no work than finding guy for you, this guy is a model, we shortlisted him. Naitik and everyone laugh. Gayu hugs Naitik and says sorry. Naitik says sorry won’t work now, like she scolded us, we will not get her married now.

Suwarna comes home. Manish asks did puja go well. She nods and gives prasad. He says I m sorry Manish for not reaching on time that day. I should have not sent you away from me, I have sent you to village. She says you did not send me, I went myself. He says I should have not let you go alone, I saw Kartik hurt, he got stitches, I had to be with him, but I should have been with you also, our child would have got saved if I took you to big hospital, sorry. She hugs him and cries.

Kartik and Naira see Dadi. Kartik goes to Dadi. He tries to get her attention and makes a drawing. Dadi gets a call and goes. Kartik goes to Naira. She laughs seeing his drawing. She says Lav and Kush make better one. He throws it and goes. Dadi picks drawing and says sorry to trouble you, but I was also troubled, its tough to be away from you, but this is necessary, you maintain your imp relation, stay happy with wife, I don’t want anything. Naira looks on.

Kartik, Lav and Kush talk. Kartik says you guys are useless, give me some idea to convince Dadi, I tried so much. Kids say we are feeling sleepy, we will go. Kartik asks them why can’t they be like Mishti. They say none can be like Mishti. Kartik says when will Mishti come back from camp. They ask him to ask Naira. He says I will try and calls Naira. Naira says idea should be good, give me some time, we will convince her till tomorrow. They join hands.

Its morning, Naira and Kartik see Dadi. He says idea is good, nothing wrong should happen. She asks him to take Lord’s name and start. Servant gets Dadi’s bags. Manish asks Dadi where is she going. Akhilesh asks what happened. Surekha says no, the bags will be for charity. Dadi says no, I m going, I will stay in haveli. They all get shocked and ask her to say what happened. Dadi says my decision is final, I will not stay here.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd