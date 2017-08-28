Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28th August full episode written update: Naira tries to warn Keerti as Aditya is here

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28th August full episode written update: Kartik stands on Manish’s shoulders while Naksh stands on Aditya’s shoulders. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28th August full episode written update: Kartik stands on Manish’s shoulders while Naksh stands on Aditya’s shoulders.

Manish and Naitik are determined to not back out even if Kartik doesn’t want to help them. Aditya joins them with colour on his face so that he can’t be recognised. The rules are announced and they get to know that each team will get five minutes for the matki fod. The matki will also keep revolving to make it for difficult for the participants. Naitik and Manish won’t back out now that they’ve joined it and Aditya is happy to know since his plan won’t work out if they did. The women cheer the participants. Manish wishes that Kartik was with them since the other teams are having a hard time and they have to beat the record of four minutes to win. The superstar team goes to the ground when Kartik also joins them. Everybody is extremely happy to have him back. Naira wishes for them to win and also, for their safety. They are about to start off and hope to be safe more than winning. Aditya wants to hurt Naksh for marrying his ex-wife. Kartik stands on Manish’s shoulders while Naksh stands on Aditya’s shoulders. He falls down and they fear if he got hurt but he is fine. They try again and all of them stand on the men already standing. Kartik falls because of Aditya again and Manish saves him and takes the fall instead. Kartik stands aside with Manish while the rest of them form a pyramid. Naira goes up to stand on the top and kicks Aditya’s face by mistake thus making him stand far from their pyramid. Kartik takes her foot on his shoulder and helps her reach the top. She goes up and breaks the matki. Aditya is unable to do anything to damage the pyramid and cries out loud in anger. Everybody praises Naira and pray for Keerti and Naksh’s married life ahead.

The judge says that they can’t be allowed to win as they had a woman participant. The other teams rebel against this constraint so they’re allowed to win. Naira goes to the stage and takes the trophy. Manish is hurt but glad to save Kartik instead. Kartik is listening to this and tells Naira to say nothing. She leaves and Kartik goes away even while he wants to talk to him. Naira goes to bring snacks while Aditya is cleaning her face. He gets a phone call and Naira gets to hear his voice. She turns around to see him standing there and wonders how he got here. She wants to tell Kartik but is unable to find him. Keerti is also feeling that Aditya is somewhere there. Naira searches for Keerti and worries if Aditya has done something.

