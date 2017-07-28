Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28 July full episode written update: Naira welcomes Suhasini at the gate

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28 July full episode written update: Surekha tells Suvarna that they should enjoy and have a party on their own back home. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 28 July full episode written update: Surekha tells Suvarna that they should enjoy and have a party on their own back home.

Suhasini tells Naira that she cares for her family’s happiness. Naira has a misunderstanding so she agrees with her and says that she shouldn’t worry. Naira tells Kartik and Manish that she has handled the situation with Dadi. Kartik praises her and asks her to cook something as he’s hungry again.

Surekha tells Suvarna that they should enjoy and have a party on their own back home. They discuss about how Kartik and Naira have arranged everything. Surekha says that she will be able to take rest as she doesn’t have to go anywhere. Naira comes and keeps the dresses on the table and gets a call from the designer that Naksh’s sherwani isn’t ready yet. She rushes to get it and take it to Naksh directly.

She calls Naksh from outside and runs directly to give him the sherwani. Naira heads to get ready and wears Gayu’s lehenga. She prepares to welcome Suhasini at the gate. Suhasini asks if Naira is crying somewhere as she isn’t able to find her at home. Suvarna tells that she’s fine to deliver the sherwani to Naksh. Suhasini says that nothing should go wrong today.

Suhasini reaches when Naira comes to welcome them. Naira asks about Surekha and Suvarna but Suhasini says that women don’t attend the tilak ceremony. Suhasini rather says that Naira is Naksh’s sister so she couldn’t stop her. Naira’s nani thanks her for letting Naira come. Bhua Ma says that the girl’s family will have to adjust with the groom’s family and Suhasini agrees.

Suvarna calls to ask Naira if the sherwani is ready. Naira tells her that Naksh has worn the sherwani and they’re waiting for the tilak ceremony to start. She asks her why haven’t they arrived here yet. Suvarna doesn’t tell anything to Naira and says that she isn’t doing anything wrong. Suvarna is shocked to know that Naira is attending the ceremony. Naira says that Suhasini hasn’t even said anything to her about this. Suvarna doubts this might be a misunderstanding as to how can Naira just go even when Suhasini said no. Surekha is pretty sure that Suhasini cannot leave this issue just like that without asking.

Naira asks Dadi if something’s wrong but she doesn’t say anything. Suhasini rather asks her to relax and not worry.

