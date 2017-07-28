Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 27th July full episode written update: Naira misunderstands Dadi and thinks Suvarna came for tilak ceremony

Dadi is telling Suvarna to arrange for the pooja at their place while she goes to Naira’s house Dadi is telling Suvarna to arrange for the pooja at their place while she goes to Naira’s house

Kartik thanks Naksh for saving Keerti while Naksh doesn’t accept it. Kartik praises him for being so modest. Naira and Keerti finish with their shopping and Kartik says that they should have lunch together. Naksh says that he has a meeting so Naira says that they’ll eat at the restaurant where he has the meeting. They are about to leave when Aditya comes in front of them. He is about to say something but Kartik stops him. He rather congratulates Keerti for moving on so quickly and wishes happiness. He leaves and Naira consoles Keerti by saying that he’s gone and will never come back. Keerti still thinks that he might do something devious. They leave and Keerti tells them not to share this with anybody.

Naksh is told to choose a jewellery piece as a gift for Keerti and he does so. But the piece is broken so they can’t give it to Keerti. Naitik says that they can’t hurt Keerti in any way and Naksh feels that he’s trying hard but wishes for more strength.

Suhasini says that the ladies will stay at home for sangeet but Suvarna asks if they can take Naira along. Suhasini says that they should do as she says that, so that nothing bad happens. Naira, Keerti and Kartik hear it and Suhasini sends Keerti inside. She tells Naira that whatever she said was only for the happiness of her family and she meant no harm.

Naitik and his family dance around Naksh to make him smile. Naksh finally laughs with them but still feels low. Badi Maa tells Naksh that Naira’s family doesn’t have a culture of bringing ladies to the tilak ceremony. Naksh directly calls and asks Naira if she’s coming. She is hesitant to answer but he insists her to come. She runs to talk to Dadi about this who Kartik is holding the line. Suhasini tells Suvarna and Surekha to arrange for pooja tomorrow but she doesn’t know that Dadi is holding a pooja at their house too. She tells Naksh that Dadi is allowing the ladies and gents to get together for tilak.

