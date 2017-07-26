Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26th July full episode written update: Naksh and Keerti meet at the designer’s store

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26th July full episode written update: Naira is trying to convince Kartik to change his mood. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26th July full episode written update: Naira is trying to convince Kartik to change his mood.

Manish convinces Naitik to hold the wedding in a grand manner, even better than Kartik and Naira’s wedding. Manish asks for a chance to organise a grand affair. Naitik asks his family to get ready for a wonderful wedding and start preparing. Manish tells Suhasini that there is no harm in all this and they should start preparing already. Kartik comes and says that Keerti and Naksh should be given some time to get to know each other, unless this haste will prove wrong. Suhasini says that delaying affairs can be harmful but Kartik argues that this relation is one of a kind. Suhasini says that his son and grandson are always opposing her for some or the other thing. She decides to let this happen as planned and no changes are required. Naira also takes Dadi’s side and asks him to go as per plan. Naksh and Keerti are very much alike and no problems will arise.

Naira takes Kartik to talk to Keerti. Keerti requests him not to react but says that waiting isn’t really necessary as Naksh is quite understanding. She still says that his decision matters a lot to her and she’ll delay this if he firmly believes in waiting.

Naira is trying to convince Kartik to change his mood but he’s taking his own time to get better. Suhasini calls the saree sellers so that they can select all the designs today itself. Naira suggests a plan to make Keerti and Naksh meet outside, and takes Dadi’s permission for the same. She tries to convince Kartik to come to the designer to meet her at lunch time. He disagrees and leaves, while Dadi wonders how he’ll meet them. Naira says that he will come at lunch time and she knows how to handle him. Naira asks Keerti to select whatever she likes the best at the shop. Naira and Gayu bring Naksh and Keerti together, and leave them alone to talk.

Manish gets to know that their wedding planner is busy for the dates of the wedding but plans to find an alternative.

Keerti is asking for Naksh’s suggestions on her dress while Naksh thinks that he won’t be able to love her the way she really wants him to. Naira sends some sneaky pictures to Kartik so that he comes to meet them. Kartik has reached yet hides from her to scare her. She finds him and they start resolving their issues.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd