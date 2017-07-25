Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25th July full episode written update: Naksh wants a simple wedding, Naitik tells Suhasini about it

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25th July full episode written update: Keerti talks to Naira that her family should listen to hers, while Manish overhears her. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25th July full episode written update: Keerti talks to Naira that her family should listen to hers, while Manish overhears her.

Suhasini and her family go to Naira’s house and greet everybody. Naira congratulates Naksh and texts Kartik to come home soon. Naitik and Manish are happy that their relationship has strengthened all the more. Suhasini tells them that the wedding should be conducted at the end of this month or they’ll have to wait much longer. Naitik asks for some more time to think while Suhasini wants them to decide soon. She says that they can discuss their issues with them openly enough. She even turns to ask Naksh if he’s okay with it and Keerti has already agreed for it. Naksh walks away and Naira follows him. She keeps asking him if he’s only nervous or there’s some other issue behind his anxiety. Naksh is about to tell the truth but says something else, that how his past has been haunting him whenever this topic comes up. Naira apologises to him and says that he should agree to it only if he feels okay with it. Naira comes back and tells everybody that Naksh is ready for the marriage.

Naitik and Naira want the wedding to happen on a large scale but Suhasini says that they should do it in a temple with close family. Bua Ma comes and says that the marriage will be held according to their choices since it’s their son’s first wedding. Naira handles the situation and says that all of them have a lot of wishes for Naksh’s wedding. They’ll come to a feasible solution which suits both the families. Naitik and Manish agree on this and close the topic.

Manish and his brother make Suhasini understand about why Naitik is keen for a wondrous wedding. They ask her to adjust for the sake of their wishes so that they can be happy. Keerti talks to Naira that her family should listen to hers, while Manish overhears her. Naksh also tells Gayu that the wedding should be as simple as possible and Naitik listens to him. Suhasini gets a call from Naitik saying that they’re ready for a simple wedding as they wanted.

