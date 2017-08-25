Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25th August full episode written update: Manish challenges the toughest team

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25th August full episode written update: Naksh brings water for Keerti but she mistakenly pours some over herself. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 25th August full episode written update: Naksh brings water for Keerti but she mistakenly pours some over herself.

Naira and Kartik come back home with a worried face. Naira says that the unexpected has happened but Kartik asks her to come inside as they also have to give them the news. They walk in the house and their family has put up a show for them. The house is decorated fully and they make Naira cut a cake. She starts weeping while cutting it and nods in denial to Suhasini. Suhasini stops the music and Naira breaks down. Suhasini brings the thali from their mandir and gives them the prasad. She says that the good news will come when its least expected but at the right time. They should be happy that they got a little hope for this happiness yet to come. Luv and Kush run back to their room in anger. Manish tells them not to worry and get ready for matki fod. Naira and Kartik go back to their room and Suhasini breaks down. She says that with this growing age, people get greedy for more love and relationships. She hopes that Kartik and Naira won’t get this disappointed. Naira and Kartik talk to each other to calm down. Naira is pretty angry for the unfulfilled hopes but Kartik says that this can help them grow together for the right time.

Rajshri asks Luv and Kus why they were so angry. They start talking but Kartik says that they’re sad for losing in the cricket match. Bhabhi Maa says that matki fod isn’t really necessary but all the men take it as a challenge by saying that they can achieve anything. Naira checks for stones in the soil where the competition will take place so that nobody cheats.

Naksh brings water for Keerti but she mistakenly pours some over herself. They start laughing together. Aditya is in the same venue with his friends. He’s angry at first and wants to go back but spots Keerti and Naksh. He feels extremely jealous and angry. His friends tell him that she has moved on and he should too. Naira is about to turn and see Aditya but Kartik pulls her behind a curtain. They start playing and dancing around on a song in that corner.

Manish tells Naitik to check the strategy again but Naitik says that this won’t really help. The other team members start staring at them and they stare back but they get to know that they were only staring at some girls behind them. Manish, Akhilesh and Naitik start challenging the best team with a track record of five years. Kartik and Naksh try to stop them but they don’t listen. Manish says that they will do anything if they lose from the youngsters. Kartik starts to leave and Suhasini asks what’s wrong. He explains that they’ve challenged with such immaturity that he wants to go. They justify by saying that they’re only energetic about their goal. Kartik leaves and Naira goes to talk to him. She tells him that he should not leave their side as they never leave ours. He thinks that he won’t ever go and help them in this foolish challenge.

