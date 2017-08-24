Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 24th August full episode written update: Suhasini gets to know about Naira and Kartik’s secret

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 24th August full episode written update: Bhabhi Maa blesses Keerti and Naksh for being such a lovely couple Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 24th August full episode written update: Bhabhi Maa blesses Keerti and Naksh for being such a lovely couple

Suhasini, Suvarna and Surekha suspect something’s wrong between Naira and Kartik. Luv and Kush exclaim that this happens when somebody is hiding something. Naira and Kartik are doing the aarti but are also imagining that there’s a baby in the swing. Naira starts crying at the end of the aarti and says “main maa..” when asked about why is she crying, Surekha says that she might be nostalgic about her mother. Naira agrees and apologises to Kartik. Kartik asks her to wait till they confirm and also, take care of herself since this is crucial.

Bhabhi Maa blesses Keerti and Naksh for being such a lovely couple since she always wished for her lalla to find a suitable match. They start celebrating the day by dancing around. Naira and Kartik dance together while everybody dances around Keerti and Naksh. Keerti dances and Naksh also joins her. Kartik invites Manish for the dance too and he feels happy. Kartik and Naira are panicking about it while dancing.

Manish, Kartik, Akhilesh are exercising alongwith Naksh and Naitik for the matki fod. Manish proposes a calculated method for tu human pyramid which has researched quite well. Kartik is rushing and waiting for the time to pass while everybody is just practicing. Kartik excuses to leave at the correct time. He’s driving when his car suddenly stops in the middle and they start worrying. Naira has forgotten her phone at home. It starts ringing and Luv answers the call.

He tells them that she got a call from a nursing home. Suhasini calls back and gets to know that Naira’s reports will be handed late. Suhasini breaks the news and starts rejoicing with the rest of the family. They feel that both of them wanted to surprise them but Suhasini plans to surprise them instead. Kartik takes the test results and asks Naira to open it. She has a disappointed face when she reads the report.

