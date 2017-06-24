Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23 June full episode written update: Kartik and Naira cannot believe Manish arranged a party for them

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23 June full episode written update: Kartik and Naira can’t believe Manish has got a gift for them. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 23 June full episode written update: Kartik and Naira can’t believe Manish has got a gift for them.

The episode starts with Manish telling Dadi that its a big good news, that they got partners for merger, and signed papers, all because of his son. Kartik looks at him. Manish says I mean, your grandson. They liked Kartik’s presentation a lot, so we have a party as our good time is coming back. Akhilesh says when two children have become successful, third one will also follow suit. Kirti says that they should plan a celebration. Manish asks her to do all arrangements. Suwarna says they will ask Dadi when Dadi interrupts. She asks, “what to ask me, ask children and do what they want”. Naira says Dadi should not be upset in party, she has be in a good mood.

Manish checks call. Naitik says we should celebrate for Naira and Kartik. Manish apologises as he has to attend to minister’s call. He says he will see Naitik in evening. Naitik tells everyone that the Goenkas have organised a party for children’s success. Bhabhimaa says they are different, but not bad. Naitik says it will work till they care for Kartik and Naira’s happiness. Naksh says your assistant chef is ready, tell me how to start. Naitik says Kartik called and said they got investors for merger. Naksh says great. Manish calls him to give good news. Naitik says we got to know, congrats. Manish says we should celebrate, come in evening, we have arranged for a small party.

Manish tells Suwarna that the minister was praising Kartik and blessed him. She asks did you not say party is for Kartik and Naira both. He says party is just for Kartik, its for business circle, don’t worry, I will get a gift for Naira, make sure everything goes fine. She agrees, but also points out that happiness would have doubled with Naira’s success celebrations. Manish says Naira danced well, I’m happy for her success, I will get a good gift for her. Kartik hears Manish and goes. Manish says this party is only for Kartik’s success. He asks someone to come to a party to congratulate his son. Suwarna feels sad.

Kirti stops getting ready and thinks ‘people will say my marriage broke and I’m doing much makeup’. She gets Naksh’s call. He says sorry to disturb you, no one can help me. She asks him what it is. He says we have arranged a surprise gift for Naira, we have to keep it somewhere. She says your work will be done. He thanks her and asks if everything is alright. She says yes, fine. Kartik and Naira see Dadi. Naira acts like she falls down. Everyone run to her. Surekha goes to get ice pack. Kartik says I will apply medicine. Naira says no, this is not for burn. Dadi sees them and goes. She sends medicine for Naira.

Naksh asks Gayathri to get ready, as she was excited to go to Kartik and Naira’s success party. Gayu says if Dadi asks about alliance then… He says its an important day for Dadi, she will have no time for this. She says I know, when anyone asks me, I get blank. He asks her not to think of all this, that they are always ready to rescue her. She thanks him and says that she doesn’t want Naira to face any problem. He says everyone is scared of this, that does not mean they stay scared. He tells her ‘get ready, else they all can get scared seeing you without makeup’. She smiles.

Kartik says I got late. He sees Naira getting ready. He asks her to go. She asks why, its my room. He says yes, this lover is also yours, I have to get ready, I have to shave. I will be distracted if you drop these thunders. She smiles. He says its a problem to be husband of a beautiful wife. She flirts with him. She makes him sit and help him shave. She says your after shave has such a bad smell. He asks her to come and take her fees. She says I do charity.

He says no, I will pay. He holds her. Kids knock on the door. He says kabab me haddi…. and opens the door. Lav says Manish got a special gift for you, its a surprise. Kartik calls them smart to have revealed about the surprise gift. The kids go. Manish asks Dadi to be happy. Dadi says I m happy seeing your love for Kartik. He says I’m very happy, I just want to celebrate his success, we know he is very talented, I want to do a lot for Kartik.

Kartik and Naira can’t believe Manish got the gift. Kartik says he has really changed, he kept party for us and got a gift for you. She says I wish Dadi’s annoyance also ends. She gets Naitik’s call. Naitik says husband and wife’s success is of both. Naira says I m proud of Kartik, both families are happy, Manish got a gift for me. He says its great, Akshara used to say we should celebrate small happiness, daughters spread happiness, much will happen by small try. She thanks him.

Manish welcomes guests. Singhanias arrive. Gayu gets behind Naksh on seeing Dadi. Dadi smiles and asks them to enjoy the party. Bhabhimaa says Dadi is meeting everyone well. Naitik says children’s happiness get glow on parents’ face, its clear seeing you and me. Manish says I will make mum ward off bad sight, Kartik’s success is success of all employees, he has saved all employees’ family, and Naira…. Akhilesh asks Manish to come. Manish goes.

Devyaani says I want to see Manish’s gift for Naira. Gayu says he organized party for Naira. The man says Manish kept party for his son. Naitik says for his bahu too, she has won dance certificate by winning jury award, its a really big thing. The man says I did not know this. Naksh says this party is for their success. Gayu says I should not come in front of Dadi. Naksh asks for Kartik and Naira. Gayu says they are stars, they will come. Manish says my son gave me big happiness, so I have thrown big party. He welcomes everyone in the party. He speaks of Kartik’s success and welcomes Kartik. Kartik and Naira come. Everyone claps. Suwarna feels sorry and thinks we should have celebrated Naira’s success as well.

