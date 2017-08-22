Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22nd August full episode written update: Naira tells Kartik that she might be pregnant

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22nd August full episode written update: Luv and Kush bring their childhood picture to show it to Naira, when she gets a hint that she’s pregnant. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22nd August full episode written update: Luv and Kush bring their childhood picture to show it to Naira, when she gets a hint that she’s pregnant.

Naira suggests if they could plan a matki fod ceremony in their house. Dadi says that the staff could organise it if she really wants it. Naira says that the men in the house could do it as it’s more fun. Manish and Suhasini tell Naira to leave the topic as it can be dangerous.

Keerti goes to Naira’s house and she’s left alone with Naksh to decorate the jhanki. Kartik keeps disturbing Naira while she is preparing for the pooja. Naksh tells Keerti that his family might be prying on them. Keerti says that she can understand and they wait for them to leave. Naira is feeling uneasy while Dadi teases her for getting pregnant soon as she’s decorated the jhanki very nicely. Naira goes back to her room and finds Kartik practicing dance without her. He is twirling her around when she starts to fall down. She feels sick while Kartik brings her water. She goes to puke and Kartik starts worrying about why she is having so many rounds of vomiting. Luv and Kush bring their childhood picture to show it to her, when she gets a hint that she’s pregnant. She is about to tell Kartik of her doubt when Suhasini asks him to check for sweets outside.

Manish tells Akhilesh to arrange for a matki fod. Suvarna talks to Manish about how doing the matki fod with family could bring him closer to Kartik. Naira is about to talk to Kartik of her pregnancy doubt. She orders him to listen to her. Naira initially keeps telling him lame stories about frog and tadpoles but finally says that she thinks she’s pregnant. Kartik freezes and falls down on the mattress.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd