Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22 September full episode written update: Naksh, Keerti are stuck and are getting late for their mehendi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22 September full episode written update: Naksh is happy to get the approval for building a new resort. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22 September full episode written update: Naksh is happy to get the approval for building a new resort.

The whole family fights and argues in the police station. The lawyer comes and helps them get out. They get back home and start laughing on how things turned up but are extremely glad that everything turned out well.

Naira and Kartik wake up late and Kartik wants to sleep more. She reminds him that they have a mehendi function to organise in the evening.

Naksh is happy to get the approval for building a new resort. He has to go to sign some papers for the final deal and will try to come before the function. They make him agree upon taking Keerti along with him.

Suhasini is going overboard with scolding everybody for her allotted tasks and this is when she faces Naksh and goes shush. He asks for their permission to take Keerti along for signing their papers. Suhasini objects that mehendi function is more important than anything and he should do this tomorrow. Kartik, Manish and Akhilesh convince her to let them go as all of this was Naksh’s dream. She agrees and tells them to come back home in time for the function.

The Singhanias are preparing to leave for the temple but Karishma drops the mehendi by mistake. Everybody asks her not to worry and they think of an alternative. Naksh is coming back with Kartik, Naira, Keerti after signing the papers. He thanks them for coming along and they’re glad to have done all of it in the right time.

They’re approaching towards home when they find a blockade at the bridge due to a truck’s issue. They call Dadi and explain the situation and she says this is why she didn’t want them to go. Naksh apologises for insisting too much but Dadi just says that they won’t start off without him so it’s alright.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd