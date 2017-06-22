Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22 June full episode written update: Dadi and Kartik fight due to Naira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22 June full episode written update: Naira is worried about Kartik talking to dadi. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 22 June full episode written update: Naira is worried about Kartik talking to dadi.

Naira’s family talks about celebrating her win. Bhabhi ma asks them not to celebrate it on a big level because of dadi ma. They decide to call Kartik and Naira home. Twins give Naira a card. Dadi Ma asks the cook to make sweets for Naira. She asks Kartik whether he is hiding something from her or not. She asks him again and again. Kartik is angry because of what dadi said to Kiran. He talks about that to dadi. They start fighting. Dadi is angry that he always takes her side. His father gets angry on how can he talk to her dadi like that. Naira thinks who is talking so loudly. Dadi stops everybody.

Dadi says that I was chief guest there. It takes hard work to be one. Kartik says that when family is not happy, what’s the use of being the chief guest. Naira is worried about Kartik talking to dadi. Kartik asks why her rules are different for everybody. Dadi tells him that she won’t get involve in his and Naira’s life anymore. She says she wants them to be happy and nothing else. She says she is sorry if she hurt them and she would [refer to die than hurt them. Naira listens to everything.

Naira explains everything to Kartik. She tells him that dadi is very angry, she hasn’t even come out of her room. Kartik’s mom says their children are very intelligent but his dad says that no one has made dadi this angry ever and he is also upset with Kartik. Naira talks to Kartik about how to talk to dadi. Then enters dadi and her friends talking about some jagrata. Dadi is doing morning aarti. Kartik and Naira join her. She gives prasad and aashirwad to both of them. And they get happy but she still doesn’t talk to them. Kartik asks her about jagrata and Naira asks her to make mithai but she disagrees. Then he apologised to dadi.

