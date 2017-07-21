Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21st July full episode written update: Naksh is scared to face the family after saying yes

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21st July full episode written update: Naksh is worried about this situation when Naitik comes in and starts advising him on tips to calm his anxiety before marriage. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21st July full episode written update: Naksh is worried about this situation when Naitik comes in and starts advising him on tips to calm his anxiety before marriage.

Naitik and the rest of his family are worried about Naksh. They decide to talk to Naksh before he gets to know from somewhere else. Bua Ma comes and starts regretting this situation. She says this relation isn’t at all right and they should deny this right away. Naksh comes and apologises to Bua Dadi for he has already said yes for the proposal. Naksh apologises to everybody but Naitik says that there isn’t anything greater than his will and happiness. Bua Ma starts yelling that this is catastrophe and they should not engage Naksh with a member from Goenka family. She says that she won’t let this happen anyhow.

Naira is sceptical about talking to Kartik about her fear. She enters the room when he’s playing with Luv and Kush. He sends them away and starts playing with Naira instead.

Naksh is worried about this situation when Naitik comes in and starts advising him on tips to calm his anxiety before marriage. He forces Naksh to recite his love story. Naksh starts recalling the instances when he met Keerti with Naira in the picture. Naitik says that he’s unnecessarily linking the story with Naira when they’re asking about Keerti.

Suhasini calls Badi Ma and talks about the wedding preparations. Suhasini asks to send Naksh for a small ritual in the morning. Badi Ma agrees to send Naksh for the same.

Keerti gives a bouquet to Naira for helping sort her life and resolving so many problems. It’s all because of Naira that her family is together and she could meet Naksh to find her true happiness. Kartik comes to hug both of them and even Luv and Kush come running towards them. Dadi calls Naira for an important work.

Naksh is forced by everybody to go to Keerti’s house but he insists that he cannot miss an important meeting. He leaves for work and Naitik calls Naira. Goenkas are waiting for Naksh when Naira gets a call from her father explaining that Naksh couldn’t come as he had an important meeting. Naksh is driving and thinking about how to face the family along with these hefty rituals. He fears if this will again affect Naira.

Suhasini forces Naira to call Naksh and ask him to come immediately. Naira calls and finds out that there is no meeting when Naksh greets them. He tells everybody that his meeting was cancelled so he came here. Suhasini asks Naira to start the ceremony and stops Naksh from coming inside before a proper ritual. Everybody welcomes Naksh with an aarti and start the ceremony. All of them start celebrating and enjoying together.

