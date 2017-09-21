Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 September full episode written update: Naira and Kartik are both in police custody

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 September full episode written update: Kartik and Naira are in the police station for different reasons. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 September full episode written update: Kartik and Naira are in the police station for different reasons.

Naira is startled after seeing that she has shot Rukmani. The police are patrolling around the area so they rush to the house after hearing the gunshot. They’re preparing to handle the situation when Rukmani wakes up. The police takes everybody in their custody for playing with a real gun. They aren’t even allowed to call Kartik or Manish.

The boys are preparing to race with each other while Kartik and Naksh tell them that its a bad idea. Some police officers come and arrest them for racing on civil roads at such an odd time without a license.

Suhasini and Naira are trying to convince the officer that they were only playing and had no idea that it wasn’t wasn’t toy gun. They’re made to stand aside and they feeling tense about such an issue. This is when the boys come in and the ladies hide their faces so that they can’t spot them. They get to know that the boys were riding their bikes without a license. Manish keeps threatening the officer by saying that he has a very good approach, but that worsens the situatuon. Both the groups are standing next to each other while the girls hide their faces.

Naira goes to talk to the police officer, but Kartik is standing next to her so she can’t utter a word. She keeps signalling instead of talking and Suvarna undertands that she can’t speak as Kartik is standing next to her. The ladies want to get out of the police station before the boys get to know about them. Naksh and Yash think that the girl might be dumb. This is when their gun comes to fore and Akhilesh tells Manish that its his gun. Manish isn’t able to spot it and this is when the lights go off. Everybody starts panicking and Naira falls on Kartik. They confess that they haven’t done anything and the lights are back. All of them face each other in the police station which wasn’t supposed to happen.

