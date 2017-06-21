Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 June full episode written update: Naira is anxious about the dance results

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 June full episode written update: Naira completes her performance but fears of getting disqualified. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 21 June full episode written update: Naira completes her performance but fears of getting disqualified.

Technical problems get sorted. Her father decides to go inside to support her daughter and so does the whole family. But not her in laws as her grandmother is angry. She sees all the couples dancing and gets angry and then asks her pair that how can he dance with a married couple so closely and tells him not to dance with her. Kartik listens everything and tries to convince Kiran to forget everything whatever Dadi said to her and dance with Naira but he says, that dance is like a worship for him and he can’t dance after listening to so much. Kartik tries harder, but Kiran leaves the venue.

On the other hand, Naira is worried for not finding Kiran but then she sees Kartik and Kiran together and thinks that Kartik again has said things to Kiran and that’s why he is leaving. She is hurt and then when her name is announced on stage, she goes alone and then after 5 minutes, Kartik comes to her rescue. Dadi gets happy with Kartik and tells everyone that she is sure she must’ve asked Naira to dance with her. Her dad says that she didn’t do right. Everybody listens to her that doesn’t mean she’ll say anything. Kartik tries to talk to crying Naira. He asks her if her leg is paining, but she says her heart is paining. She is not ready to listen to him. She is hurt. He tries to talk to her but is not able to. She locks herself in her dressing room and then receives a text from Kiran about why he left last minute and that Kartik tried to convince him but he couldn’t stay. She goes and hugs Kartik and tells him that it wasn’t his mistake. She apologises. Kartik checks her foot. It’s red. He asks him how she is feeling. She is scared.

The result is about to be announced. Everybody is tensed about the result. Some say she’ll get it and some say she won’t. Her father says that it’s happening all because of her Dadi. Naira is scared that she doesn’t want to get disqualified but Kartik talks to her that she’ll clear it. All contestants are called on stage. Naira’s Dadi starts announcing the result. Kavita and Ramesh stand second. Everyone is worried when she is about to announce the name for the first place.

