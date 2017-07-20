Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20th July full episode written update: Naksh accepts proposal so that Kartik and Naira don’t face any trouble

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20th July full episode written update: Manish supports Naira and tells Dadi that Naira has no fault in all this. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20th July full episode written update: Manish supports Naira and tells Dadi that Naira has no fault in all this.

Suhasini keeps blaming Naira for making Keerti run away, only if she had talked to her brother then this would never have happened. Naira questions how all this is her mistake. She says that she was waiting for the right time and what if Naksh had said no. Dadi says that she should’ve talked yesterday and told Keerti that Naksh is ready for the marriage. All the others support Naira but Dadi is still keen on blaming her. Kartik sees Naksh and Naksh comes in to give back Naira’s phone to her. He said that he didn’t want to come in as the same discussion will be taking place as yesterday. He goes back and Naira shares her fears with Kartik, about how to handle this now.

Manish supports Naira and tells Dadi that Naira has no fault in all this. Keerti will get back anyhow. Naira and Kartik come down and tell them that they’re going to talk to Singhania’s and even talk to Naksh first. This is when Luv and Kush come back in with Keerti’s suitcase. Naksh brought her back as he saw her on his way to work. Naksh starts to clear the discussion that’s going place. He says that his mind is very much like Keerti. He accepts the proposal and everybody feels extremely happy. Naira somewhere knows that that this isn’t the truth as she can read Naksh’s face.

She just hugs him when Manish asks if he has shared the news with his parents. He says that he’ll go back home and tell them. Kartik and Naira drop him till the gate. Naira asks him how could she not know this truth when she knows everything that’s going on in his head. Naksh says that she’s just blaming him. He bids goodbye and leaves for work. Naira doubts if he’s really happy or its just unnecessary. Naksh thinks that he never wanted to lie but he had to, as this would’ve out Naira and Kartik in so much trouble.

