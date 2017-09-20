Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20 September full episode written update: Naira shoots Rukmani

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20 September full episode written update: Naira and Kartik are at bachelorette and bachelor parties respectively. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 20 September full episode written update: Naira and Kartik are at bachelorette and bachelor parties respectively.

Naira and Keerti dance along with the rest of the ladies. At nearly the end, the gift sent by Keerti’s friend arrives. Naira and Keerti open it up and a man comes out of it. Everybody is shocked to see the man coming out, while Naira and Keerti have no idea what to do about it. The man starts taking off his clothes and dancing on the stage. Naira tries to stop him but he doesn’t agree.

Kartik and Naksh have walked inside a dance bar with their men’s group. They are shocked to see that Manish brought them here.

Naira wants the man to go out when Naira calls Kartik for help. Kartik’s phone is taken away by a girl and she disconnects the call. Naira feels that she saw a girl but focuses on the situation in her hand.

Kartik leaves the bar with the rest of the men when he’s reminded of Naira’s phone call. Keerti and Naira pay off the man to leave the house and shares who he was with Suhasini. All of them laugh it off in good spirit, while men also do the same. Both Kartik and Naira ask about the boy and the girl individually. Kartik takes help from Manish to tackle Naira’s doubtful queries. He thanks them and they decide to drive around the city.

Naira and Keerti are playing Keerti’s favourite childhood game with the ladies. They are playing the game wherein Naira finds it difficult to play or fire with her gun, which is actually from Manish’s collection. She tries to point it at Rukmani and pushes the trigger and a bullet is fired.

