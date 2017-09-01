Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1st September full episode written update: Bhabhi Maa tells Naira to get ready the way she wants

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1st September full episode written update: Bhabhi Maa asks Suhasini about how could she differentiate and compare her own children. Naira tries to defend Dadi but Rajshri stops her. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1st September full episode written update: Bhabhi Maa asks Suhasini about how could she differentiate and compare her own children. Naira tries to defend Dadi but Rajshri stops her.

The Goenkas are notified by the police that there is a peace rally scheduled in the evening, so their function should end by 9pm any how. This creates panic amongst them as their function was supposed to begin at 8 pm. Kartik doubts that this is a trick played by those boys outside. Naira says that they will find out a way and on the other hand, Ankur is keen on spoiling the function. Kartik leaves a gift box for Naira saying that he has brought a dress for her to wear at sangeet. She sees the dress and feels that she won’t be able to wear it as she has opted for a subtle one as compared to Keerti.

The function starts and Akhilesh introduces the theme of twinning. Everybody makes their entry with their matching couple/partner. Before Naira and Kartik arrive, Naksh and Keerti enter. Dadi is disheartened as they should’ve come after Naira and Keerti. Kartik then enters with Naitik instead of coming with Naira. Naira comes without a proper announcement so that she doesn’t steal the limelight. Everybody is stunned to see Naira in plain clothes and no makeup. Even Kartik feels disappointed for she hasn’t worn the dress that he gave.

Naksh and Bhabhi Maa ask Naira as to why hasn’t she worn any jewellery or a fancier dress. She excuses herself and feels really sad for disappointing Kartik. Dadi thanks Naira for under toning her look as compared to Keerti. While she’s saying all this, Bhabhi Maa objects that this is bad. Bhabhi Maa asks why did she even compare or differentiate between both of them. Rajshri also says that she should preach unity amongst children and not think about competitions. Naira tries to defend Dadi but they stop her from interfering.

Bhabhi Maa tells Naira to get ready as the way she wanted to, until then nothing will proceed. Even Keerti tells Suhasini that there is no competition with Naira and she shouldn’t create any. Naira apologises to Kartik for lying to him. Kartik asks if she’ll share the truth with him. Naira asks him to leave the topic as it is and let her get ready.

Dadi is still only regretful about talking to Naira about it. She is happy that the issue didn’t get escalated or Kartik and Naksh didn’t get to know about this. Surekha says that Naira is always backed with so many ladies and they’re alone on their side. Naira is getting ready while Kartik cannot wait for her to come out. She finally comes out and Kartik sighs in awe.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd