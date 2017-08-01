Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1st August full episode written update: Suhasini asks Naira to choose between her family and in-laws

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1st August full episode written update Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1st August full episode written update

Bua Ma goes to Suhasini and says that there’s still a ritual left to complete. Bhabhi Ma asks about the ritual she’s talking about but Bua Ma says that she knows better. Suhasini says that she will do it. Bua Ma brings an earthen pot and says that Suhasini will have to fill it with water. Then she will have to put it on her head and roam around the Tulsi in circles. Bhabhi Ma and Naitik ask Bua Ma to let it be. Bua Ma sarcastically says that this was only meant for their daughter’s happiness in this house but proposes to break it if its so impossible. Suhasini takes the challenge and says that she can do anything for her grand daughter’s happiness. She takes the pot even when everybody asks her not to do it.

Kartik and Naira put Naksh on video call with Keerti. Keerti compliments him and asks if he’s happy. He agrees and asks the same thing. Keerti says that she’s extremely happy and disconnects out of shyness.

Suhasini is preparing to take circles with the pot while Manish asks her not to, or else she will fall ill. Bua Ma says that she should be careful of not letting the water splash out, or else it’ll be a bad omen. Her pot is about to fall down when Naira and Kartik help her to let it stay on her head. Kartik and Naksh ask her to leave the pot but she doesn’t agree. Naksh tells Bhua Ma to ask her to stop it and she does. Naira takes the pot and says that she’s also a part of Keerti’s side of family now, so she has all the right to do it. She completes the circles and Suhasini feels happy about it.

The Goenkas go back home and Suvarna welcomes them inside. She tells Surekha to do the same with Naira and Kartik but Suhasini says that she will do that. She stops Naira from entering and puts tilak on her forehead. Naira tells that Kartik has gone back to office to which Suhasini says its good as she wanted to talk to her. She praises her for completing the ritual but questions the reason for attending the ceremony even when told her not to. She wants her to act as Goenka’s bahu in the shaadi.

Naira says that she can balance being a bahu and beti, so why can’t she. Dadi says that she will have to choose a side and then enter the house. Every girl has to make this sacrifice or else they shouldn’t marry and leave their house. Naira feels torn between this dilemma and thinks it impossible for her to choose one.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd