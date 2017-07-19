Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 19th July full episode written update: Keerti leaves for her masi’s place

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 19th July full episode written update: Bua Ma tells everything to the whole family and how Naira kept her quiet. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 19th July full episode written update: Bua Ma tells everything to the whole family and how Naira kept her quiet.

Suhasini is impatient about talking to Naksh’s family. She decides to go the next morning. Suvarna begs her not to do anything right now and not put Naira in such a state. She asks Suvarna to not give lectures as she’s old enough to decide this. Keerti listens to them talking about it.

Bua Ma tells everything to the whole family and how Naira kept her quiet. She says that Suhasini wants Naksh work according to her whims, just to win that challenge. Naira says that her brother’s happiness is the main focus and she will only take this forward if Naksh agrees for it.

Keerti feels disappointed when she sees that everybody around her is so disturbed because of her. She starts crying and thinking about her past. Kartik comes and hugs her. He advises her to not blame herself and not worry. She asks him to leave her alone for now as she cannot think about anything else.

Naitik is worried for his children involved in this situation. He never knew that both his children will get into something like this. He wants the best for them and will find a midway soon. Naira is also worried about what’s going to happen next. Naira puts Naksh to sleep and goes to her room. Naksh is still in deep thought about the whole situation. Naitik decides to go and talk to Naira’s in laws and explain the right thing to do.

Naira calls Kartik to meet at her place. Both of them discuss their worries and they don’t know how to manage it. Naksh wants to go to work and everybody tries to stop him but he wants to fulfil his meetings. Naitik tells Naira to go back home and talk to Kartik on phone. They will only take this forward if Naksh agrees for it. Naira will then explain this to Keerti. Naksh agrees to Naira home on the way to work.

Suhasini calls Naira but Naira doesn’t pick up. She asks Naksh to take care of himself. Suhasini is telling Manish that this choice is the best for Keerti as they know the family. Kartik comes and asks about Keerti but nobody has seen her since morning.

Keerti leaves a voice not saying that she has left to live at her masi’s house. She doesn’t want anybody to talk about Naksh and worry about her. Naira comes and Dadi pins all the blame on her. She says that all this is happening because of Naira.

