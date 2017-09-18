Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 18th September full episode written update: Kartik is trying to end the tiff with his father

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 18th September full episode written update: Manish is happy when Kartik invites him for bachelor party. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 18th September full episode written update: Manish is happy when Kartik invites him for bachelor party.

Naira plans to bring Kartik and Manish closer while everybody is praying for their harmony. Luv and Kush bring both Kartik and Manish face to face. Kartik and Manish face each other and smile. Kartik smiles back and just walks besides him. Manish is eager to wait for more time when he has waited for all these years.

Kartik plans a surprise in the garden to thank Naira. He thanks her but Naira says that he did the same for her back when she met her mother. He picks her up and takes circles in the presence of the moon.

Kartik joins Manish for jogging next morning. Kartik talks to Manish about making a few changes in the menu for Keerti’s wedding. Manish can feel that he’s not saying what he desires but its alright. Kartik starts running fast and Manish keeps up with his pace. Kartik asks why did he have to run so fast. Manish says that he wanted to keep up with his son and so Kartik agrees to run a bit slow.

Kartik and Naira plan a bachelor’s party for Naksh and Keerti separately. They start thinking about the theme when Manish and Naira get the same idea of keeping it hip hop. Both of the teams feel that the other team won’t get the same idea. Naira invites the ladies of the house for the bachelorette party. At first, all of them feel awkward but decide to join the kids as it’ll be fun. Keerti is anxious that they won’t agree for it but feels glad after receiving their confirmation.

Naira suggests Kartik to invite Manish for the party too as the whole theme was his idea. Kartik sneakily invites him for the party and Manish feels on top of the world.

Naira is preparing her steps for the party when Kartik feels attracted to dance with her.

