Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 18th July full episode written update: Naira asks Bua Dadi to not share anything but in vain

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 18th July full episode written update:

Suhasini comes to meet Naksh and his family is stunned to see Suhasini caring so much. They tell them that Suhasini has even taken mannat at her temple. Suhasini sends them downstairs to chant for Naksh’s health with Keerti. Badi Ma asks Naira to stay with them. Kartik wants to stay too but Naitik calls him downstairs to explain the dosage of medicines. Bua Ma decides to tell the truth about Keerti and Suhasini soon so that they aren’t blinded.

Naksh is regaining consciousness and keeps taking Naira and Keerti’s names. Surekha says that he cares so much for Keerti that he’s taking her name constantly just like Kartik keeps taking Naira’s name when unwell. Suhasini says that they won’t talk about it right now but only after he gets better. Bua Ma comes and switches on the light. Naksh wakes up, and he wants to talk to Naira about what he heard. Bua Ma is attempting to say something when Naira begs her not to. Naksh asks if Naira is alright and skips the attempt to tell her. Suvarna texts Naira and consoles her to not worry about Naksh.

Naira talks to Bua Ma to not show hints of worry. Bua Ma says that her in laws are being selfish by caring so much for Naksh only when they want to gain benefit from it. Naira tells Bua Ma that she will handle the situation and not let anyone get hurt. Bua Ma knows that this won’t end well but Naira says that she can handle it alone.

Naksh is worried that Naira is troubled because of him. Naira tells Kartik that she has talked to Bua Ma and wants to stay back. Kartik says that she shouldn’t let the situation go out of hands. Suhasini also allows Naira to stay back and says that she should talk to them about Keerti. She replies that she’ll do that when she feels right. But Dadi says that she knows that its the right time and Naira should do it.

Naitik and the whole family are happy that Suhasini is showing so much concern. Bhua Ma starts hinting that they aren’t genuinely concerned. Naira begs her not to say anything but Bhua Ma still shares everything in a rash tone.

