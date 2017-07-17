Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17th July full episode written update: Naira brings back an injured Naksh after his accident

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17th July full episode written update: Kartik and Naira go back home and he calls out Chachu and Dadi to talk to them. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17th July full episode written update: Kartik and Naira go back home and he calls out Chachu and Dadi to talk to them.

Surekha calls and asks if Naira talked to Naksh yet. Naira conveys that he’s not at home, but Surekha pressurises her to do it all soon. She also asks her to ignore Kartik and talk to Naksh. Naira says that she will talk to Naksh rationally. While talking, Bua Ma overhears her conversation and tells Naira that now she knows why Suhasini was acting differently. Bua Ma starts saying that this was all a plan from the day she challenged to get Keerti married, and why did they even come to their house and bless Naksh so much. She was planning to take gifts for Suhasini and apologise to her. Kartik listens to everything that Bua Ma had to say about Suhasini. Kartik says that he won’t listen to anything against his family. He takes her leave and Naira also leaves with him.

Kartik is driving in a rash manner when he suddenly stops the car. He asks why Naira had to go and try to talk to Naksh, even when he told her not to. She could’ve resisted till the time he replies. She says that she was only trying to improve the situation. Kartik says that things will get escalated badly and create distance between both the families.

Naitik and the other members are worried about Naira leaving without telling them and why Naksh is also not picking the phone. Bhua Ma can hear all that but doesn’t react or tell them anything.

Kartik and Naira go back home and he calls out Chachu and Dadi to talk to them. All of them come out and Naira gets a call from her brother. She picks up the phone and gets to know from a stranger that her brother has met with an accident. Naira freezes and tells Kartik about it. He takes her to her brother and tries to take care of her.

Keerti hears everything and is praying for Naksh when Dadi empathises with her pain and consoles her.

Kartik and Naira take Naksh to the hospital while Naitik and his family is worrying about Naksh a lot. Kartik picks up Naitik’s phone but Naira cancels the phone. Naira starts crying for she doesn’t want her parents to know what exactly happened, but she would only tell them when the doctors are able to bring him under control.

Bhua Ma starts saying that he might’ve hurt his feelings after going to Naira’s house. She is about to blurt the truth but stops to get up. Till that time, Naira and Kartik bring Naksh back. All of them start questioning them about it while they take him to his room.

