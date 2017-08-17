Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17 August full episode written update: Naira doubts the pooja organised by Dadi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17 August full episode written update: Dadi sends Keerti (Mohena Singh) for the pooja saying that it is extremely important for her married life. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 17 August full episode written update: Dadi sends Keerti (Mohena Singh) for the pooja saying that it is extremely important for her married life.

Naira is searching for the truth in the diary but finds nothing. Suhasini has torn off the page and feels sorry for being a part of it, rather unintentionally. Luv and Kush call Rajeshwari to go and live with them, for their tasty food. Rajeshwari says that they’ll send their favourite dishes whenever they need it. Kaveri says that kids can be easily convinced but doing so with Bai sa is impossible.

Bhua Dadi comes back and they ask her the reason behind going to Naira’s house without informing. Bhua Dadi says that she wanted to meet them and also discuss about the pooja. Kaveri feels good and says that they’ll leave with her or at least Bhabhi Maa. Bhua Dadi says that she can handle everything and they need not come. They agree with Bhua Dadi and tell her that they trust her completely.

Keerti interrupts Kartik and Naira during an intimate moment and apologises to her. Keerti asks Naira to come downstairs and help her in selecting the jewellery. Naira tells Keerti to call up Naksh and help her in selecting one. Naira, Surekha and Suvarna sneakily ask their husbands for their approval. Dadi watches all of them and says that if the husbands have chosen the right one, then they can tell her too. The jeweller gives their family necklace to Suvarna. Kartik thinks that Suvarna wants the necklace and snatches it away from her. He shouts as to how could they give this to her when he especially told them not to. Naira says that they got it repolished for Keerti, she could make this out from Suvarna’s innocent eyes. Dadi agrees and Kartik apologises to Suvarna. Manish and Suvarna give the necklace to Keerti together.

Bhua Dadi comes to meet Rukmani while she’s sleeping and asks if they’re doing the right thing. Rukmani says that nothing will go wrong and Keerti will also understand their point.

