Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 16 August full episode written update: Naira wants to find out the secret

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 16th August full episode written update: Naira tries to find out why Suhasini is so tensed. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 16th August full episode written update: Naira tries to find out why Suhasini is so tensed.

Kartik and Manish apologise to Keerti and promise that this won’t ever happen again. Both of them confess that they love her a lot. Keerti says that if they’ll try then its really everything for her. The priest comes to meet Suhasini for Janmashtami preparations. He is about to tell her that Bhua Dadi had come to meet him for the pooja, when he gets a call from Bhua Dadi. She asks if he has her wallet and the priest tells them that he’s at Suhasini’s house. Bhua Dadi fears if he’ll divulge anything and rushes to take her wallet and stop him. She reaches their house and interrupts him before telling everything about the pooja. Bhua Dadi says that they wanted to conduct a pooja for Keerti and Naksh’s happy married life. The priest leaves and Suhasini asks them to sit and tells Surekha and Suvarna to bring tea.

Bhua Dadi talks sweetly to Keerti, which is quite shocking for Suhasini and Naira. Surekha tells Suhasini that the priest has left his diary behind and she picks it up. She reads the pooja’s real name and calls Bhua Dadi and Rukmini inside her room to discuss further details about the wedding.

She shows them the diary and says that this was very cheap of them to even think about such a thing and lie to everybody.

Naira is fearing if something will go wrong while Bhua Dadi and Suhasini come out. Suhasini asks Naira to bring chocolates for them. Manish and Kartik are planning for the wedding and trying not to fight. Keerti and Naira are happy that they’re planning for the wedding with such good coordination.

Naira asks Suhasini as to why did Bhua Dadi came today. Suhasini skips the topic and says that her in-laws are only concerned for Keerti’s happiness and they should be relieved with that. Naira is still skeptical but says nothing. Manish tells Suhasini that they’re distributing sweets and bonus in the office for Keerti’s wedding. They plan to take Keerti along with them and Suhasini doesn’t allow that. She says that Keerti will go for the pooja tomorrow, all alone and come back home. Kartik and Keerti request if Naira can go with Keerti at least. She shouts and tells them not to interrupt everything that she says. All of them think that Suhasini is only tensed about the wedding so she’s reacting this way. Naira knows that this is something related to the diary so she goes to read it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd