Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15th August full episode written update: Naira and Keerti do drama to change Manish and Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15th August full episode written update: Rajshri gives a few sarees of Akshara to Kaveri so that Keerti can wear them on occasions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15th August full episode written update: Rajshri gives a few sarees of Akshara to Kaveri so that Keerti can wear them on occasions.

Naksh tells Bua Dadi that he’s not in a hurry so he can accompany them in the temple. Bua Dadi starts panicking after listening to this. Manish wants a specific venue but its booked because of monsoon. He is trying harder to get the booking so that he can get her daughter married in the best place possible. Kartik says that he’s already booked a venue for Keerti. Manish says that he will do all that he can to book the place he wants but Kartik says that its impossible since its unavailable. Kartik adds that they can’t put somebody else in problem for their daughter’s wedding. Manish rebukes him again for intervening in his affairs to which Kartik says that he’s doing his job. Keerti watches them and starts crying, and runs back to her room. They keep on arguing on the same matter while Naira cannot think of anything to resolve their fight.

Naksh gets an urgent call from the office so Bua Dadi convinces him to leave for the same. The priest tells them that the girl has to agree for the pooja as she needs to take a pledge. Bua Dadi lies to the priest by saying that the girl has agreed and confirms the pooja.

Rajshri gives a few sarees of Akshara to Kaveri so that Keerti can wear them on occasions. Kaveri feels very happy and both of them bless Akshara. Naira talks to Keerti and says that her act of crying didn’t help her brother or father. They were fighting even after she went away crying. Keerti says that she knew this isn’t possible. Manish and Kartik are standing there listening to them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd