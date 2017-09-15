Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15 September full episode written update: Kartik gets to know about the real reason why his mother took her life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15 September full episode written update. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15 September full episode written update.

Kartik blatantly asks Manish about the actual truth behind his mother’s death. Manish refuses to tell him anything about it. Kartik asks everyone one to tell him if his father can’t but nobody utters a word. He starts throwing things around in rage when Naira controls him to come back to normal.

Suhasini advises Manish to tell the truth to Kartik. Soumya would never have wanted to divide her husband and kid so far apart. Suvarna places the letter in the hall for Kartik and Naira to read. Manish worries if he’s doing the right thing by doing this.

Kartik opens the letter written to his father, by his mother. She confesses to committing suicide because of her mental illness. She wanted this to be hidden from her children as she didn’t want them to hate her. Her mother has also added about his father’s qualities. He realises his mistake in blaming him for far too long now, and feels guilty.

Keerti also reads the letter and breaks into tears, while Kartik falls down after reading it. Kartik consoles her and she does the same. Keerti is glad that he finally understood her idea about Mr. Goenka and Suvarna being right. Naira asks him to not let this go in vain and use this moment to talk to his father. He goes back to his room as he wants more time to do that. Suvarna tells Manish to give Kartik some time and he’ll talk to him very soon.

Manish cannot wait for Kartik to come talk to him. Kartik is taking his time to process all of this. Suvarna thanks Naira for giving her the hope and strength to make her do this. She had lost all hopes of getting them back but Naira made this happen.

