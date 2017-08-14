Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14th August full episode written update: Manish and Kartik have a row, in lieu of Keerti’s marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14th August full episode written update: Bua Dadi fakes a drama saying that she wants to conduct a pooja for Naksh and Keerti’s happy life ahead. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14th August full episode written update: Bua Dadi fakes a drama saying that she wants to conduct a pooja for Naksh and Keerti’s happy life ahead.

Aditya plans to take revenge all the more from Kartik and Keerti.Suhasini panics for there is just one more minute left to exchange rings. All of them are unable to find the rings. Naira brings mauli saying that no other thing can be more sacred than this. They tie the threads in each other’s fingers while Naira motivates everybody to not feel disappointed. Kartik asks Naira if there is anything that she cannot do. Naira says that love has the extreme power to solve everything.

While Bua Dadi is cribbing about Keerti and her family forcefully burdening Naksh with such antics. Her relative suggests to conduct a pooja so that Keerti’s first marriage doesn’t affect her new relationship with Naksh. Bua Dadi is impressed with the idea and attempts to execute it.Naksh makes Keerti promise him to not worry about anything related to her past. Keerti smiles and promises the same. Everybody thanks Suhasini for such a wonderful day and asks her not to worry about a thing that went wrong.

Bua Dadi is about to suggest the idea of Keerti’s pooja when Kaveri says that even she was remarried. She also had bitter memories but never let them affect her new family life. Her new in-laws also accepted her happily which is what helped her move on. So they ask Bua Dadi to accept Keerti and happily add her to their family.

Bua Dadi is sneakily talking about the pooja with her relative when Naksh comes and asks what is happening. She fears if Naksh has heard it but Naksh only wants her to take rest and have medicines. Bua Dadi is still determined to conduct the pooja and as she wants Naksh to have a happy life ahead.

Bua Dadi fakes a drama saying that she wants to conduct a pooja for Naksh and Keerti’s happy life ahead. She also adds that she’ll fast for three days so that all of them are pressured to agree for the pooja. Naksh agrees and also promises to bring Keerti along. Bua Dadi agrees not to keep the fast since they’re convinced for the pooja. Chachu, Surekha, Luv and Kush tease Kartik for finally coming back. Manish says that his in-laws must’ve made him feel that its not right.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd