Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14 September full episode written update: Naira takes help from Kartik’s masi to divulge the truth

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14th September full episode written update: Naira is set to find out the truth about Kartik's mother.

Suvarna is anxious if Naira and Kartik have found the right papers and know the truth yet. She wants them to come back soon so that she knows what happened. Kartik and Naira come back home and Suvarna meets them at the gate. Kartik comes back and thanks her for making him realise the truth and prove that his father is truly wrong along with Suvarna. She reads the papers that he’s read and thinks that these aren’t the papers that she wanted him to read. Kartik all the more blames her for escalating the matter by playing yet another trick on her. He gives her the last warning to not meddle with the facts about her mother or brainwash his wife against it all. Suvarna goes to Naira and asks if she checked the locker well enough. Naira asks her as to why did she have to give her the key when she wasn’t sure herself. This has affected her relationship with Kartik very badly.

Kartik asks Naira not to apologise any further. He knows her and his family members, and can understand how she must’ve been manipulated, but asks her not to go down that road again. She tears those papers and says that nobody will be able to discuss anything about this when they go in the trash tomorrow. She apologises to him for discussing so much about this without trusting him. She leaves to have food and asks him to come too.

Suvarna is searching for those papers in the almirah. Manish shows her the letter that she was searching for. He had removed it from the locker as he knew about her plans to go against his will. He gives her the letter and says that she dare not give this to anyone to read now.

Kartik finds an old bottle in Luv and Kush’s hands with his mother’s name on it. He sees the doctor’s name on it too which matches with the one on the prescription. He searches for the medicine names online and finds out that his mother was taking medicines for Schizophrenia. Naira has planned all this to let Kartik find out the truth on his own. He is going through the dilemma when his masi calls up. She agrees that his mother killed herself because she was mentally unstable. She tells him that his father is hiding the whole truth from him as he loves his children too much. She won’t dilvulge any further as it will be against what his father wants.

Naira thanks Masi for helping her as she has no one else on her side. She just wanted that Kartik knows the real truth.

