Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14 July full episode written update: Naira goes to talk to Naksh but finds the he already left

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14 July full episode written update:

Naira sends the aunty away so that the atmosphere isn’t spoilt. Dadi announces in a frenzy that she has already decided on a groom suitable for Keerti. Suhasini also adds that the groom is Naksh. Naira is taken aback with her words and so is the rest of the family. Keerti was already so confused, and now things get worse. Kartik and his chachu have to urgently go for a meeting. Kartik tries to cancel it but it isn’t feasible. Naksh has reached their house and is just outside when he hears all this. He is walking back instantly in shock.

Surekha explains to Naira that Naksh and Keerti are so happy together and will be suitable too, as both of them are so lonely yet waiting for love. Naira thinks that Keerti sure has some inhibitions but wants to talk to Naksh first. She sends a voice note to Kartik saying that she won’t spoil the situation but talk to Naksh indirectly.

Surekha tells Suhasini that she did talk to Naira and she readily went to her parent's house. Suhasini hopes that she doesn't let things go out of hand. Naira goes to her place and cannot find Naksh anywhere. She gets to know that he went to her place to meet her.

Meanwhile, Naksh is walking on the road in bewilderment. He is blaming himself for putting Naira in such trouble. A truck is coming behind him while he’s unaware and recklessly walking on the road. Naira fears even if he comes back, how will she talk to him or start the conversation. Naitik calls Naksh but he doesn’t pick up.

