Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13th July full episode written update: Naira wants Keerti to share her feelings but Keerti is in denial

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13th July full episode written update: Naira sends her back even after she comes in and talks about considering that family again.

Suhasini fears if talking about Naksh and Keerti will further spoil situations. Surekha says that this won’t be an issue as Suhasini can convince anybody to say yes. Keerti gets a sweet text message from Naksh saying that he will come tomorrow to give her another plant looking similar to what she gave it to him. She feels that these kind of people are hard to find, who are so loving and sweet.

Naira sends a medicine for Suvarna through a maid, when she sees that she’s coughing a lot. Naira and Kartik are playing around in the kitchen when they hear Surekha and Suhasini talking. Suhasini tells Surekha that she’ll first talk to Naksh and then take thing further. Kartik is curious to know why she wants to talk to Naksh but lets it go. Naira knows the reason but she stays quiet.

Keerti is reciting a story about a prince and a princess to Luv and Kush when she is about to take Naksh’s name. Naira comes and overhears it. She puts eye drop in Luv and Kush’s eyes. Naira asks Keerti that she can share anything with her if she wants to. Keerti denies anything like that and Naira thinks she should talk to Kartik.

Suhasini wants the pooja to be fulfilled well for Keerti’s future. Naira and Keerti are setting up the diyas when Naira asks Keerti about her wishes again. Keerti breaks a diya in the frenzy as she’s taken aback. Dadi asks them to be super cautious just for this day.

The aunty who came for Keerti’s marriage comes again to talk about the same proposal. Naira sends her back even after she comes in and talks about considering that family again.

