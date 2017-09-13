Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13 September full episode written update: Naira convinces Kartik to come to the bank

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13th September full episode written update: Naira convinces Kartik to come to the bank. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13th September full episode written update: Naira convinces Kartik to come to the bank.

Naira goes to Kartik and tells him to come to the pooja if he feels like it. She also adds that he better understand that moments of anger are regretful later on. The Goenkas complete the pooja while Keerti does it looking at Naksh’s picture. She wishes for her life to be happier with him and Suhasini wishes for a happy teej to Naira and Kartik.

Naira is starting to do the pooja with Kartik’s picture but he comes to stand in front of her eventually. Naira gives him the glass of water and he drinks it from her. He makes her have water too and they eat sweets after that. Keerti opens Naksh’s gift and finds kundan jhumkas in it. Naksh calls to find if she’s eaten yet and also if she’s seen the gift. She says that she loved the gift, while Naksh was worried if she’ll like it. Naksh gives her the good news that Kartik and Naira did the pooja together. She loves this gift better than the earrings and shares this with the family.

Naksh makes everybody sit down for a meal, but Kartik insists on going back home. Naira hints Bhabhi Maa to not to stop him from going if he wants. He leaves and Naira hands him a box of kachoris for Luv and Kush. She tells him that there is a set of keys inside for an almirah of secrets hidden. She asks him to open it and try to understand the situation without any preconceived notions.

Naira is waiting at the bank next day for Kartik to come and he comes in after some time. He says that he won’t change her perception about his mother. Naira says that this isn’t a challenge but its only to find the truth.

Keerti tells Suvarna that Kartik has surely left to meet Naira. But Suvarna knows that Naira must’ve convinced him to come to the bank. Both of them are happy to know that the issues are getting solved.

Kartik opens the locker to find his mother’s belongings. He smiles after looking at one of his mother’s necklaces. They also find an envelope inside the locker and Naira gives it to Kartik.

