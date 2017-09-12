Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 12th September full episode written update: Naitik trusts Naira that she’ll resolve her fight with Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 12th September full episode written update: Suvarna gives Naira the keys to the bank’s locker where she can find all of Kartik’s answers. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 12th September full episode written update: Suvarna gives Naira the keys to the bank’s locker where she can find all of Kartik’s answers.

Naira keeps shouting for Kartik and her bracelet gets stuck in the car’s rear. She checks it and finds Kartik lying inside. She brings him out and keeps crying till Manish and Naitik come.

Naira runs back home to Suhasini and tells her that Kartik has been found. Suvarna hugs and says that she knew she’d be able to find him finally. Everybody asks for him and he comes in with Naksh and the rest. He’s unconscious and injured so they make him lie down. The doctors tell them that there’s nothing to worry and he’ll be fine in some time. He gains consciousness and smiles at Naira but is furious to see Suvarna in front of him. He wakes up hastily and Naitik insists him to take the medicines. He tells Kartik to go take rest upstairs and asks Naira to go along with him. Naira excuses herself to make milk for him.

Naira is crying in the kitchen when Suvarna hugs her. She gives her the keys to the bank’s locker wherein all of Kartik’s answers will be there. Naira says that she cannot save her relationship by risking Suvarna’s life with Manish. Suvarna insists on her to take this step so that they are satisfied with their attempts. Manish comes in the kitchen and Suvarna hands the keys to Naira. He tells Naira to forget whatever happened and try her best to settle affairs with Kartik. Manish leaves the kitchen with Suvarna.

Goenkas leave for their house even when Naitik tells them to have dinner. They take excuse of Keerti’s pooja and Surekha to which Naitik lets them go. Naksh gives a gift to Keerti as part of the ritual and asks her to open it after the pooja. Naksh asks why were they so tensed after the Goenka family goes.

Naira is worriedly standing in the corridor when Naitik comes to talk to her. He tells her that these disagreements are just a part of the attachment between couples. He tells Naira that she should bring out the truth about Kartik’s mother gradually. She’s shocked to hear this and asks how he knows. He says that everybody knows about this now from her in-laws. He shares that she resembles her mother in every sense as women have the power to handle every situation. Men can never really understand midway so get angry all the time. She can handle everything about this and Naitik gets up to leave and call Kartik. Naira says that she can handle this most diplomatically.

